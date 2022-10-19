ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ian struck a major blow to Florida agriculture, study finds

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hurricane Ian resulted in as much as $1.56 billion in losses for Florida's agricultural sector, from animal products to crops, a University of Florida study found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ROYq_0iezkV6x00
Research from the University of Florida found that damage to the state's agricultural sector due to Hurricane Ian was severe. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Ian made landfall Sept. 29 on Florida's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. The University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences began its survey of producers the following day.

Nikki Fried, Florida's agriculture commissioner, said the impact from Ian cannot be understated.

"After speaking with producers and seeing the devastation of Hurricane Ian firsthand, I am saddened, but not surprised by the estimated cost of this storm," she said Tuesday.

The University of Florida said Ian impacted close to 5 million acres of agricultural land that can yield more than $8.1 billion in agricultural products. While about 60% of that land is set aside for grazing, the university said citrus, vegetables and melons were hit the worst.

"We believe that the production losses for agricultural producers -- crops, livestock/aquaculture and animal products -- resulting from Hurricane Ian will likely be between $787 million and $1.56 billion," researchers found .

Florida's economy depends heavily on agriculture. In 2019, the last full year for which the state published data, the state ranked first in the nation in farms raising flowers in terms of cash receipts and second for items such as strawberries. Citrus, meanwhile, is a $1.1 billion industry for Florida, though growers said earlier this month they lost nearly 80% of their crop due to Ian.

The damage to Florida crops follows an assessment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that found this year's forecast for citrus was already down 32% relative to year-ago levels.

"The impact on Florida's affected commodities cannot be understated, especially the heartbreaking damage to Florida citrus, an industry already facing significant challenges," Commissioner Fried said. "This assessment, along with our own internal evaluation, is the first step in the rebuilding process and my department will continue to work with state and federal partners to support our producers throughout the recovery process."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA INSURANCE IS AS MUCH A DISASTER AS HURRICANES

Republicans and Democrats agree on nearly nothing these days, except when it comes to property insurance in Florida. On that topic, politicians — including the two who want to represent the Florida Keys in Tallahassee — are unanimous in their opinion: the industry itself is as big a disaster as a hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida CFO says insurance proposal will put brakes on fraud after storms

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer is calling for a major overhaul in the way insurance is handled to prevent fraud in wake of Hurricane Ian. State CFO Jimmy Patronis said he plans to introduce new legislation in the upcoming session to address everything from bad public adjusters to helping consumers understand exactly what they’re signing.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Florida Keys detective arrested for putting colleague in 'wrestling' hold, sheriff says

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Monroe County Sheriff's detective was arrested after he allegedly put another detective in a wrestling-type hold without his consent. The sheriff's office said Detective Sgt. Nicholis Joseph Whiteman, 38, was arrested Friday for misdemeanor battery after he put his colleague in a wrestling-type hold. Sgt. Whiteman grabbed a 46-year-old detective and put him in a hold without his consent, while both were at the Sheriff’s Office Substation on Plantation Key on Oct. 12.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
duvalsports.com

The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions

District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
466K+
Followers
66K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy