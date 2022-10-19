ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

That really was Woody Harrelson hanging out in a Charleston bowling alley. Here’s why

By Moira Ritter
 3 days ago

Some local Charleston, South Carolina spots recently got a special visitor.

Actor Woody Harrelson dropped in to bowl at The Alley and grabbed a bite at Neon Tiger over the weekend, social media posts show.

“Big thanks to the legend woody Harrelson for hanging with us this weekend,” The Alley wrote in an Oct. 16 Facebook post.

“Thank you @woodyharrelson for being a powerful voice for the animals and champion of the cause and for stopping by last night,” Neon Tiger captioned a picture in an Oct. 16 Facebook post.

Harrelson is an award-winning actor who has worked in several movies and television shows including “Zombieland” and “True Detective.” So what is he doing in Charleston?

Harrelson’s latest project, ”Suncoast,” is filming in Charleston until Nov. 1. The film also stars Laura Linney and Nico Parker.

The movie is written and directed by Laura Chinn and is inspired by Chinn’s life in the early 2000s.

If you didn’t get a chance to see Harrelson in the King Street area this weekend, the movie is still looking for paid extras to fill multiple roles.

