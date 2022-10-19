Hangman Adam Page discharged from hospital after scary end to AEW Dynamite

For anyone watching or participating in AEW Dynamite Tuesday night in Cincinnati, the main event was a scary scene. Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley were having the intense, physical encounter one would expect for an AEW World Championship match, and entering the final few minutes before the show ended.

Moxley hit Page with a lariat, a move wrestling fans have seen a million times. Hangman landed hard, face down. And then he never got up, with a doctor entering the ring to check on him before Moxley was declared the winner.

It became clear pretty quickly that it was a legitimate injury; as Moxley scrambled to fill the last few moments of the show by calling out MJF , cameras never cut back to Page being attended to by medical personnel, and there was notable emotion in the voice of Taz at the commentary table. There was a sense that it could be bad, and expressions of support flooded in from around the pro wrestling world, including from the likes of Big E , who knows all too well that even routine moves can go awry.

Fortunately, AEW provided a medical update late Tuesday night, and it was good news under the circumstances. Page was diagnosed with a concussion, but was discharged and did not have to remain under observation overnight.

Replays showed that Page landed almost headfirst while taking the lariat, and essentially on the side of his head. A number of observers have pointed out that it’s a bump he’s probably taken hundreds of times over his career, and an example of how even maneuvers that fans consider routine have an element of danger no matter how experienced the performers are who are doing them.

Concussions are serious business in their own right, but as Page would probably agree, he was fortunate to come out of this without further injury. Hangman will undoubtedly be welcomed back warmly whenever he returns, but let’s hope he takes as much time as needed to recover completely before he does.