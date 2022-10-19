ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How cold will Pennsylvania be for Thanksgiving? The Farmers’ Almanac has predictions

By Meredith Howard
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scN2V_0iezjxfO00

As fall foliage is expected to peak in Centre County and in much of Pennsylvania this week, residents may be wondering how cold the season could get, particularly around the holidays.

The Farmers’ Almanac has released its Thanksgiving weekend weather predictions , which are valid from Nov. 24 to 27. Pennsylvania is in the almanac’s Zone 1, which also includes New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Zone 1’s prediction reads: “Weather markedly improves for Thanksgiving: mostly fair, cold. (Hopefully good weather for the parade in NY!)”

The almanac’s extended winter forecast cautioned Pennsylvania residents that conditions may involve “significant shivers” and could be “slushy, icy, snowy” later in the year.

‘Significant shivers’ and slush. Farmers’ Almanac has PA winter weather predictions

How does the Farmers’ Almanac predict weather?

The Farmers’ Almanac has provided extended forecasts since 1818, according to its website, and typically projects out further than the National Weather Service.

The almanac makes predictions based on a mysterious formula that considers factors such as planetary positioning, sunspot activity and tidal action of the moon.

“The only person who knows the exact formula is the Farmers’ Almanac weather prognosticator who goes by the pseudonym of Caleb Weatherbee,” the website reads. “To protect this proprietary formula, the editors of the Farmers’ Almanac prefer to keep both Caleb’s true identity and the formula a closely guarded brand secret.”

Editors of the Farmers’ Almanac “firmly deny” using any type of computer satellite tracking equipment, weather lore or groundhogs. They say they use a specific and reliable set of rules developed in 1818 by the almanac’s first editor, an astronomer and mathematician named David Young. The rules have been altered slightly and turned into an astronomical, mathematical formula, the almanac says.

What does the National Weather Service forecast?

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center provides outlooks up to three months out, and the agency posted the most recent long-range forecast Sept. 15. It includes information for October, November and December.

The seasonal temperature outlook reported Pennsylvania has a 40% to 50% chance of above normal temperatures, while the precipitation outlook indicated the commonwealth has roughly equal chances of above or below normal precipitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLRSt_0iezjxfO00
Here’s October to December’s temperature outlook, from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. National Weather Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bypqt_0iezjxfO00
Here’s October to December’s precipitation outlook, from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. National Weather Service

October’s monthly outlook said most of the western and northern regions of the commonwealth have a 33% to 40% chance of below normal temperatures, while the southwest area has roughly a 40% to 50% likelihood of cooler temperatures.

The month’s precipitation forecast said north Pennsylvania has a 33% to 40% chance of below normal precipitation, while the commonwealth’s southern region has a 33% to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. The central area has about equal chances of above or below normal precipitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6Phr_0iezjxfO00
Here’s October’s temperature outlook, from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. National Weather Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKQRA_0iezjxfO00
Here’s October’s precipitation outlook, from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. National Weather Service

What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage

Comments / 32

AmericanGma
3d ago

well we can predict that oil prices to heat your home and electric is going to go sky high. turkeys are 73% higher in price. all the Democrats do is preach about abortion and destroy everything else they touch. thank God for the Red Wave coming in November

Reply(1)
51
Robert Elder
3d ago

something needs to change. I own my home and a new car with no payments but price of everything going up still affects my family and can only imagine how it's hurting others financially . I pray for those who are suffering the most.

Reply(2)
29
Karen Fox
3d ago

hope we have a warmer winter since I can't afford to put oil in my tank. I'm gonna have to depend on electric heaters this winter.

Reply(8)
20
Related
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos

We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Wine Trails: 11 Magical Destinations

This time of year is a perfect time to experience Pennsylvania’s wine trails. The Keystone State is known for its beautiful wine trails, with scenic views of the autumn colors and, of course, tasty wine. So, where should you go this time of year to experience the best Pennsylvania’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid

Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
AMBLER, PA
WITF

Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization

Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ketk.com

NEAL’S POV: Thank you Pennsylvania for screwing everything up again

NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We still have some questions about how the votes were counted in the last election. We’ve been told everything is being done this go around to ensure confidence, but look no further than Pennsylvania to see the problem with, you guessed it, mail-in ballots for these midterms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania’s Favorite Dessert Might Surprise You

Pennsylvania has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Keystone State’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
4K+
Followers
195
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy