The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
IRS announces tax inflation adjustments – why your paycheck could see a bump
(NEXSTAR) – Millions of Americans could take home more pay in 2023 thanks to inflation adjustments to the tax code announced by the IRS Tuesday. Among the dozens of changes prompted by the soaring costs of food, rent, gasoline, and other items, the IRS is hiking the standard deduction for tax year 2023 by roughly 7 percent.
CNBC
IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023
The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
wealthinsidermag.com
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Didn’t Get Stimulus Money or Your Child Tax Credit? Watch Your Mailbox for a Letter From The IRS
More than 9 million people have not collected all or some of their coronavirus stimulus payments, including the Child Tax Credit, the Recovery Rebate Credit, or the Earned Income Tax Credit, the IRS...
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Direct payments of up to $750 scheduled for thousands of Americans – when you’ll get the cash
THOUSANDS of Americans in several states are now cashing in up to $750 in direct payments thanks to new initiatives. Connecticut families who are eligible can now claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, in a recent program that started rolling out in late August.
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction...
Social Security Tax Wage Base Jumps Nearly 9% for 2023
Many people don't realize that the Social Security tax that's withheld from each paycheck stops once your income exceeds a certain amount known as the "Social Security wage base." For instance, the Social Security wage base for 2022 is $147,000. So, if your income exceeds that amount this year, you don't pay the Social Security payroll tax on anything above $147,000. (Note: Social Security taxes are also known as Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance taxes, or OASDI taxes.)
Tax Extension Deadline: File Your 2021 Return Today to Avoid Penalties
The tax extension deadline has arrived. Even though the original federal tax return filing deadline for most people was on April 18 this year, the due date for filing an extended return for the 2021 tax year is October 17, 2022 – that's today! So, if you requested an extension to file your federal return, but you haven't filed yet, you probably need to take care of that by midnight tonight to avoid IRS penalties.
Higher inflation could mean smaller tax bills for some
The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics doubles down on what has become 2022′s loudest refrain: Sometimes the race to beat inflation is just a slow crawl. And while persistently high inflation is hardly cheerful news, a set of annual adjustments that are tied to an inflation index could provide relief in one unexpected area — taxes.
Inflation could mean tax savings for some next year
The recent inflation could mean tax savings for some next year. The IRS announced it will be adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact we've been seeing, so you can save on your tax bill.
IRS Adjusts 2023 Tax Rates for Inflation: How It Will Impact Your Finances
In light of relentless inflation that has been exacting a toll on every aspect of life, there is some relatively good news for taxpayers. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently announced the tax...
IRS provides inflation adjustments, top rates for tax year 2023
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced the tax year 2023 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes. Revenue Procedure 2022-38PDF provides details about these annual adjustments. New for 2023. The Inflation Reduction Act extended certain energy...
Tax filers can keep more money in 2023 as IRS shifts brackets
The IRS on Tuesday announced rule adjustments to account for inflation for the 2023 tax year, including shifts for tax brackets and the standard deduction. The IRS releases inflation adjustments annually, but this year’s announcement comes amid heightened economic concerns about high inflation and a potential recession. The adjustments...
CNET
Inflation Could Put More Money in Your Paycheck Next Year: Tax Changes for 2023
Inflation may be bumping up what you pay at the pump and in the store right now, but it could also boost the amount you take home in your check next year. Last week's release of inflation data for September triggered several cost-of-living adjustments, or COLA, for 2023. These included the biggest increase in Social Security benefits in 42 years. High inflation in 2022 also means major changes to the federal income tax code for 2023, including 7% increases to the standard deduction and income thresholds for tax brackets.
End of Year Tax Planning Strategies
It may not be December, but it’s certainly not too early to begin brainstorming tax planning strategies. Listed below are five potential tax planning opportunities to consider. Tax loss harvesting. Tax loss harvesting is the concept of selling securities at a loss to either lower your tax bill or...
Estate and Gift Tax Exemptions Increase in 2023, Generous Break for Wealthy Americans
Inflation’s bite has propelled the federal government to hike tax brackets and standard deductions, not to mention impose the largest cost of living adjustment for Social Security income in four decades. Meanwhile, wealthy Americans are also reaping the tax-free perks — a bigger estate tax exemption for 2023.
Child Tax Credit: If IRS Sent You Letter 6550, H&R Block Wants To Help
If you’re one of the nine million Americans who will receive an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) letter regarding eligibility for unclaimed tax credits, you will need to act quickly. Fortunately, H&R Block wants to help taxpayers navigate the process. Learn: IRS Is Letting You Keep More Money in 2023,...
The IRS is adjusting its rules for inflation; figure out your new tax bracket
The IRS on Tuesday said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket...
