duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County CARES to hold open house
Dubois County CARES will hold its open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the CARES office, 505 W. Fifth St. The open house will run from 3 to 6 p.m., and the public is invited to attend. Dubois County CARES (Coalition for Adolescent Resiliency and Empowerment Strategies) moved in mid-May...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Libertarian Party hosting Liberty Day Lunch
The Libertarian Party of Dubois County is hosting the three Libertarian candidates at a luncheon in the Jasper Public Library Hickory Room on Sunday, October 23 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The Liberty Day Lunch cost is $20 per ticket and begins at 2:45 p.m. Lunch has limited space available,...
Burial ground preserved adjacent to middle school
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The new Daviess County Middle School gives a modern-feel to the Owensboro-area, but a link to the past is right on its doorstep. A family burial ground rests just outside the school grounds, with links to Daviess County dating back to the 1700s. The gravestones of Thomas and Arabella Field were […]
vincennespbs.org
Funeral set for former council member
A former Knox County Councilman will be laid to rest on Saturday. Mike Thompson passed away on Monday of this week. He served on the council for 22 years. In addition, he was a beloved teacher and coach at South Knox High School. He was there for 39 years teaching...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Rotary Club of Dubois County recognizes impact of polio
Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world. Poliovirus invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in hours. It can strike people of any age but mainly affects children under five. Polio can be prevented by vaccines, but it is not curable. Unlike most diseases, polio can be eradicated.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
DNR reclamation at Sugar Ridge receives regional award
An Indiana DNR Division of Reclamation (DOR) project completed at Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) in Pike County has received the highest regional award the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) presents annually. The award was presented to the DOR’s Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program...
Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
vincennespbs.org
Pike Co. DNR Reclamation project gets recognized
A DNR property in southern Pike County has received a prestigious award from the federal government. The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement has bestowed it’s highest regional award to an Indiana DNR Reclamation project at Sugar Ridge Fish and Wildlife Area. The DNR says the award winning...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Halloween Events and Trick-or-Treating information
Trick or Treating (only visit homes with porch lights turned on) Holland Trick-or-Treat is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jasper Trick-or-Treating hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Huntingburg Trick-or-Treat hours are from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Ferdinand Trick-or-Treat hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Birdseye Trick-or-Treat is from...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Medication Collection being held Oct. 29
You can be a part of the addiction solution by bagging your expired, unused, and unwanted pharmaceuticals and disposing of them at the Dubois County Medication Collection on Saturday, October 29, as part of the DEA National Pharmaceutical Drug Take Back Event. The Jasper State Police Post, located at 2209...
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
roadtirement.com
Chief Tecumseh statue
It is always fun when travelling to come across an interesting attraction. We found this striking likeness of the famous Chief Tecumseh near the Wabash River levee in Vincennes, Indiana. The statue is the creation of Peter “Wolf” Toth, a Hungarian artist, and is the most recent addition (the 74th) to the “The Trail of Whispering Giants” series of statues scattered across the country.
wamwamfm.com
Next Free Clothing and Household Item Distribution Event
The Helping Hands Ministry’s next event for Westminster Presbyterian’s FREE distribution of clothing and household items will be this Saturday, October 22 from 10 AM to 1 PM, 110 NE 2nd Street in Washington.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper begins bulk leaf collection Monday, Oct. 31
The Jasper Street Dept will begin curb-side Bulk leaf collection on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The Street Dept reminds residents to keep the leaf piles close to the road or curb, not in the street or curb, as putting your leaves in the roadway/curb will clog the storm drains, thus preventing water from draining to the inlets, causing flooding of the streets.
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
14news.com
Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some affordable living apartments are coming to Evansville. The Board of Public Works approved the project on Thursday. Just under $500,000 will be used through a COVID-19 Community Block Grant to renovate an existing complex. It’s located on Kentucky Avenue at Cherry Street, next to Evansville...
