Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses Waddle, Tua, cornerback injuries. And a practice update

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he’s optimistic that receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has a shoulder injury, can play Sunday against Pittsburgh, but stopped short of saying he will definitely be available.

Waddle isn’t practicing Wednesday.

Waddle left the Minnesota game briefly in the fourth quarter before returning.

“I don’t expect to see much from him today,” McDaniel said of Wednesday’s practice. ”You have to be in front of everything with him and be his voice of reason.”

Regarding other injuries, McDaniel said the tests on No. 3 quarterback Skylar Thompson’s injured throwing hand “were more positive than negative. Not the worst case. He’ll get back into action sooner than later.”

At cornerback, the Dolphins are down to three healthy players — Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel. Elijah Campbell and Eric Rowe can play safety and cornerback.

The status of cornerback Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou is in question this week because of knee and oblique injuries, respectively.

“They really want to play,” McDaniel said. “They have a chance to because they’re trying to will themselves.”

But McDaniel conceded that they’re “pretty questionable” for Sunday.

[Update: Kohou said he would practice on Wednesday. Will he play Sunday? “Don’t know. We’ll see how the week goes.

Crossen did not practice Wednesday and said he would be evaluated mid-week. “If I’m [healthy] enough to play, I will,” he said.]

McDaniel indicated he’s not particularly concerned about cornerback depth.

“I’m always confident in the group we have because they prove it to me every day,” McDaniel said.

Update: Also from Wednesday’s practice, Terron Armstead (toe), Emmanuel Ogbah (who left Sunday’s game with a back injury and then returned), Christian Wilkins, Trey Flowers and Melvin Ingram (rest) did not practice. Neither did Austin Jackson, who remains on injured reserve; he has missed five games with an ankle injury.

Jaylen Waddle is at practice but is expected to be limited.

McDaniel addressed other issues during his Wednesday news briefing:

▪ On what he wants to see from Tua Tagovailoa this week as he returns after 15 days in concussion protocol: “What I want to see is the same locked in guy that I know. When he’s on it, he’s laser-focused, he’s in his normal mood. He doesn’t lose his attention span at the task at hand. That’s what I love about the guy, [one reason] why he’s had some success in a completely new system.

“I see how much he loves the game of football and his teammates, how he has fully embraced [being a ] leader.”

▪ Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he believes the presence of Brian Flores on his staff will help this week because of his familiarity with the Dolphins’ personnel.

Does McDaniel believe that could impact Tagovailoa this week?

“I don’t make a correlation with that. It’s good to have familiarity with players in a sense of you know some of their strengths and weaknesses, but that’s an evolving process for Tua.

“Every defense is trying to defend the offense. Teams have tried [different things] with Tua. This is about the players on the field playing against each other.”

Flores, fired by the Dolphins in January after three seasons as coach, is in his first season as Pittsburgh’s linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant.

▪ On the special teams this season, which haven’t been particularly good: “We’ve had a good amount of lineup changes. The results haven’t been where we want them. What is important to me is you don’t see loafing.

“You don’t see lack of strain. The miscues have to do with things that need to be coached up. I don’t continually see the same things. My confidence has not been affected.”

▪ On playing Sunday night games: “Kyle Shanahan said this 10 years ago and I jumped on it because it made a lot of sense to me. What’s cool about Sunday night football is that you’re the only game on. On Sunday night, the entire league is home from their games and it’s an opportunity for players to perform in front of their peers. It’s unique. That’s a very cool thing in that respect.”

▪ On the ‘72 Dolphins, who will be honored this weekend on their 50th anniversary: “There’s not a team that can be that iconic that still doesn’t get quite the credit it deserves. Surviving the injuries [to Bob Griese and others]. Changing quarterbacks in the playoffs.”

McDaniel spoke with Larry Csonka this summer about that team.

“You’re talking about a record in a team sport that is the strongest feat that a team has ever done in sports,” McDaniel said.

STEELERS UPDATE

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol, but the team hopes he’ll be able to play Sunday.

“If he’s cleared to play, he will play,” Tomlin said.

Mitchell Trubisky helped lead the Steelers to a win against Tampa Bay after Pickett left the game last Sunday.