MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland

A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
WAYLAND, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M

PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
PRINCETON, MA
walls102.com

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
iheart.com

Mom, Son Survive Deadly Mushroom

An Amherst man and his mother is lucky to be alive after eating a poisonous mushroom. Kai Chen of Amherst and his 63-year-old mother, Kam Look, arrived at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester on September 21st after apparently eating a "death cap mushroom" that was picked from a residential yard.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Large Fire With Explosions' at Forging Company on Grafton-Millbury Line

A fire was burning Thursday afternoon at an aerospace supply company on the line between the Massachusetts communities of Grafton and Millbury, officials said. The fire was reported at an industrial building at the Wyman-Gordon complex. The business' address is listed as being in Grafton, but fire officials in that town said they were fighting the fire in Millbury.
MILLBURY, MA
Live 95.9

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
foxbangor.com

Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95

PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
PITTSFIELD, ME
fallriverreporter.com

One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border

A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
UXBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

