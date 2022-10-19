Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
Related
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland
A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million winner on ‘Emeralds 50x’ scratch-off
The first $4-million grand prize winner of the lottery scratch ticket “Emeralds 50x” has been revealed as Emily Bartlett. Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option as her prize and took the one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes. Bartlett plans on using some of her winnings to buy...
Former Mill Street Supermarket Property for Sale for $6.25 Million
WORCESTER - The blighted former Price Chopper supermarket property at 195 Mill St. is now listed for sale for $6.25 million. The property across from John Binienda Beach at Coes Pond has long been an eyesore. The dilapidated building has been closed for over two decades. The 10+ acre property...
Powerball: $150K ticket sold in North Providence, jackpot up to $550M
The winning ticket was sold at Shaw's Supermarket on Smithfield Road. It matched four numbers and the Powerball number from last night's drawing.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
7 haunted New England hayrides to visit for frightful fun this October
Halloween is almost here, and one great way to experience the thrills of the season is by taking a haunted hayride. Across New England several local farms, groups and recreational venues put on annual haunted hayrides for those who dare to get scared. Check out the list below of some...
walls102.com
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
iheart.com
Mom, Son Survive Deadly Mushroom
An Amherst man and his mother is lucky to be alive after eating a poisonous mushroom. Kai Chen of Amherst and his 63-year-old mother, Kam Look, arrived at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester on September 21st after apparently eating a "death cap mushroom" that was picked from a residential yard.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New Hampshire
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a...
nbcboston.com
‘Large Fire With Explosions' at Forging Company on Grafton-Millbury Line
A fire was burning Thursday afternoon at an aerospace supply company on the line between the Massachusetts communities of Grafton and Millbury, officials said. The fire was reported at an industrial building at the Wyman-Gordon complex. The business' address is listed as being in Grafton, but fire officials in that town said they were fighting the fire in Millbury.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Worcester License Commission OKs new Shrewsbury Street bistro at site of former Mac's Diner
WORCESTER — Mac's Diner, a Shrewsbury Street landmark since 1931, will be getting a name change under its new owners. On Thursday, the city License Commission gave the go-ahead for a new bistro to open at the vacant diner. ...
foxbangor.com
Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95
PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
Northampton rejects cannabis shop for first time after Florence uproar
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Thursday denied a proposed cannabis dispensary a spot in the city’s Florence village, saying community opposition had made it clear to her that the business was not right for the neighborhood. The cannabis industry in Northampton has ballooned since the city became home to...
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
