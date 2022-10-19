ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Andrea Bocelli bringing Valentine’s season tour to Amalie Arena

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMJhs_0iezhe4P00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Andrea Bocelli has announced new US tour dates for February and May and the Italian tenor will be making a stop at Amalie Arena for a Valentine’s season concert.

“Andrea Bocelli In Concert for Valentine’s Day” will be Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to bring 2022 tour to Amalie Arena

The evening will feature crossover hits and famed long sons in honor of the season of love. The performance at the arena is presented by the Straz Center and features members of the Opera Tampa Chorus.

General admission tickets go on sale Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.

