Judge dismisses case of Texas man who waited 6 hours to vote
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has dismissed illegal voting charges against a Houston man who stood in line six hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential primary and became a figure over Republican efforts to tighten election laws. The decision this week followed a wider...
Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia
Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders defended her avoidance of local media in her bid for Arkansas governor on Friday as she appeared in her only debate ahead of next month’s election. Sanders, the Republican nominee who is heavily favored in the November...
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
DC experiments with new, innovative transit options
The District is beginning some experiments with new options for public transportation. Launching in some of the District’s trendiest and busiest neighborhoods, the city has announced a new partnership with Circuit aimed at improving transit and mobility in the area around the Southwest waterfront. Circuit offers on-demand mini shuttle service using electric vehicles — many of them built like oversized golf carts — to provide that first and last mile of transportation.
