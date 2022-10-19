Read full article on original website
Boylan unveils Vincent E. McGuire Performance Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After years of work and planning, the Vincent E. McGuire Performance is open for the students of Boylan High School. The center renovated over 21,000 square feet of the school’s auxiliary gym. The new center adds 8,700 square feet of turf plus a 3,000 square foot lifting room as well as a revamped wrestling room.
Rockford entrepreneur credits female empowerment for success
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Amazon Prime hit series, ‘A League of Their Own’ shows how the drive of the all women’s baseball team, Rockford Peaches, led to championship after championship. That female empowerment across the Stateline still holds true today. A national travel website puts the...
CEO of Greater Rockford Growth Partnership to retire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Effective December 31, the CEO of the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership (GRGP) will retire. Einar Forsman has been part of Rockford’s community at all levels for several decades, from working closely in business relations to serving on volunteer non-profit boards such as the Workforce Connection and the YMCA of Rock River Valley.
Warm Weekend Ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine and warm through the weekend. Middle 70′s today and upper 70′s both Saturday and Sunday. Slight chance for a few showers on Monday with highs in the middle 70′s.
Rockford leaders join Illinois Comptroller in support for fallen first responder bill
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford-area leaders and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza want lawmakers to pass a bill guaranteeing benefits will arrive quickly. Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors Vice President, Debbie Wiseman, knows what it’s like to lose a loved one in the line of duty. “My youngest brother Mark,...
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IHSA football regular is officially complete as teams across the Prairie State await their playoff pairings. Here are the results of week nine’s games. NIC-10 Harlem 43, Belvidere 6. Guilford 14, Belvidere North 7. Boylan 41, Freeport 20. Hononegah 44, Auburn 12. Jefferson 38,...
Four displaced after upper-level fire in at Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four residents are displaced Thursday after a fire broke out in the upper level of their single-family home in Rockford. Fire crews responded just after noon in the 1400 block of 20th Street for the report. Two dogs were rescued from the home and no injuries were reported.
Rockford University names interim president
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University named Dr. Patricia Lynott as the school’s interim president. She will succeed current President Dr. Eric Fulcomer on December 12th. Lynott served as an Associate Professor at Elmhurst College, working all the way up to Executive Director of Elmhurst Partners. Lynott will be...
Rockford School Board names new representitive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford School Board has selected a new member to represent one of the subdistricts in Rockford Public Schools. Tiana McCall will be sworn in at the next board meeting on October 25. She was selected to fill the board’s vacancy for Subdistrict C after a special meeting and interview Oct. 18.
Man gets life in prison for murdering Machesney Park woman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing 74-year-old Ellen Marsh in her Machesney Park home. Shane Bouma was sentenced to life plus 15 years for first degree murder and robbery charges. He pled guilty to those charges in September 2022.
Four displaced in Rockford after fire breaks out two-story residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents are displaced Thursday after a house fire in Rockford. Fire crews responded just after 12:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 20th Street for the report. No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities say the...
Illinois man gets more than 10 years for drug trafficking in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in Winnebago County. This is Jackson’s fourth felony drug-trafficking conviction. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute, admitting in a plea agreement that...
Winnebago Co. sheriff’s appearance in political ad questioned
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County board member says Sheriff Gary Caruana’s appearance in a campaign advertisement for a Republican congressional candidate is an ethics violation. Angela Fellars, a Democrat who represents the county’s 19th District, filed a complaint with Winnebago County Administrator Patrick Thompson, Board Chairperson Joe...
Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - A contested vocal and lengthy debate carries on well into the night. At stake: the wages of Certified Nursing Assistants at Freeport’s longest-running senior living center. It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a state program...
Janesville police respond to multiple swatting calls
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Janesville Police Department tries to stop a flood of swatting calls across southeast Wisconsin on Thursday. These are fake calls that try to deceive emergency services into responding to an untrue, emergency event. Police say one call reported an active shooter shot and killed people...
19-year-old woman stabbed in Janesville; suspect charged with attempted homicide
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville woman fights for her life after police claim she was stabbed five times Wednesday night. Around 6:30 p.m. Janesville officers responded to the 1000 block of North Osborne for a report of a stabbing. On scene, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a life-threatening number of stab wounds. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted for surgery late Wednesday night.
Illinois soldier killed in Korean War identified, to be buried in Belvidere
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WIFR) - A soldier from Illinois killed during the Korean War was identified Thursday by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). Army Corporal William M. Zoellick, 18, of Des Plaines was accounted for in February of this year. Zoellick was a member of Company B, First Battalion, Ninth Infantry Regiment, Second Infantry Division in late 1950, according to DPAA. He was reported missing in action on November 30th, 1950, after his company came across a Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces (CPVF) road block in North Korea. In August 1953, CPVF reported Zoellick had died in a prisoner of war camp.
Former Democratic presidential candidate campaigns with Republican congressional candidate King in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It may not be out of the ordinary that in one of the most closely contested congressional races in the country, 17th district Republican hopeful Esther Joy King gets the backing of a former presidential candidate. But what may be a little surprising is that it’s a former Democratic presidential candidate endorsing her.
