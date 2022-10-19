Read full article on original website
How to watch the PIX11 New York governor’s race forum
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin will state their cases for election as the next governor of New York in an exclusive one-hour forum airing Friday night on PIX11 News.
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
Watertown man taking Mr. Gay Empire State New York crown to new heights
Glitz and glam align with passion and community in the North Country, where Watertown resident Juan Aguiar won the title of Mr. Gay Empire State New York.
Temporary restraining order placed on NYS ruling preventing concealed carry in places of worship
(WIVB) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the prosecution of the new New York State gun law that makes carrying a firearm in places of worship a felony. The state legislature approved the new law in June. “I have instructed all police agencies not...
Guns stolen in gun shop burglary
Havens saying the robbers broke through a glass door with a sledgehammer and then smashed one of his display cases. He says trey were driving a U-Haul pickup truck.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 21-23
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Halloween events to the first-ever Upstate Sled Hockey Invitational, there are quite a few things happening on October 21, 22, and 23.
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
Washington County Police investigate gun shop burglary
According to Sheriff Jeffery J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a burglary at Calamity Jane's Firearms on Dix Avenue. Officers report there was police presence at the scene on the morning of October 21 as investigators look into the incident.
Papa Brillo’s closing in Pittstown, relocating to East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is closing its Pittstown location. The restaurant will soon be opening at a different location in East Greenbush.
SCSO: Ballston Spa man charges $18k on stolen card
A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly stole an elderly woman's credit card and used it to buy over $18,000 in products.
Four accused of identity theft ‘ring’ involvement
The Bethlehem PD has arrested several individuals who were alleged involved in an identity theft "ring." Police report the suspects were going to SEFCU branches and using fraudulent documents to steal money and open loads with other people's identities.
Exit 17 ramps on I-87 Northway to close over weekend
As the State Department of Transportation continues work on its $13.5 million project to replace the Route 9 bridge over I-87 in Moreau, drivers should expect some ramp closures this weekend.
