NEWS10 ABC

Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
UVALDE, TX
NEWS10 ABC

Why New York counties are putting on green lights

If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
WARREN COUNTY, NY

