ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business

Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
INDIANA STATE
Benzinga

Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger

Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
Benzinga

With Prices Dropping And Interest Rates Rising, Is Now A Good Time To Invest In Real Estate?

One of the biggest decisions a person will make is whether or not they will buy real estate — maybe a house, rental property, duplex or apartment building. Making such a decision can be very emotional, although it’s very important. It can be both exciting and frustrating to make an offer on a property and be rejected and then to bid on another property and gain exactly what you want.
Benzinga

Fed's John Williams Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.6% amid a decline in Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:10 a.m....
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Benzinga

Amazon Takes Legal Action Against Fake Review Brokers

Amazon.com Inc AMZN filed legal complaints in Italy and Spain in its global bid to shut down fake review brokers. These two legal proceedings, plus ten new U.S. lawsuits, target bad actors that operate more than 11,000 websites and social media groups attempting to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon and other stores in exchange for money or freebies.
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Initial Jobless Claims Drop Last Week

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 150 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.57% to 30,595.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 10,735.61. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,704.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication...

Comments / 0

Community Policy