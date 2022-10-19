Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange and Glen Ridge to meet in Essex County Tournament girls soccer championship game
WEST ORANGE/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team will face Glen Ridge High School in the Essex County Tournament championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell HIgh School at 2 p.m. Glen Ridge, seeded 12th, stunned top-seeded Montclair, 2-1, and third-seeded...
essexnewsdaily.com
50th reunion for West Orange Mountain HS Class of 1972
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Mountain High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th reunion on Oct. 15 in Fairfield. A class photo was taken under the original school banner, featuring the Mountain Rams mascot dating to 1960, the year the school opened. The class graduated June 14, 1972, at the former South Mountain Arena, now the Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange. Mountain High School closed in 1984 when it merged with West Orange High School from Northfield Avenue; the Rams and the Cowboys merged to form the WOHS Mountaineers.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins SEC–Liberty Division title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys cross-country team, under head coach Jason-Lamont Jackson, finished in first place at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Friday, Oct. 13, at Branch Brook Park. Senior Langston Siguenza won the race in 18:44.50, sophomore Sahli Negassi finished...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS cross-country team competes at SEC meet
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team competed at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Senior Mac Davidson ran 20 minutes, 14.7 seconds to finish in 13th place, and senior Craig Stites placed...
essexnewsdaily.com
Golda Och boys cross-country wins SEC–Colonial Division title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. The GOA Roadrunners scored 25 points. Malcolm X Shabazz was second with 60 points; Science Park had 86; Newark...
essexnewsdaily.com
Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
essexnewsdaily.com
Six West Orange High students receive National Merit commendation
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School recently recognized six students who received letters of commendation from the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. The National Merit Scholarship website notes, “Of the 1.5 million entrants, some 50,000 with the highest PSAT/NMSQT selection index scores in 2021 … qualify for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program.” The six commended students are among approximately 34,000 students nationally that received PSAT/NMSQT letters of commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield College president hosts ACE Women’s Network-NJ event
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College President Marcheta P. Evans recently hosted board members from the American Council on Education Women’s Network–New Jersey at the college’s Westminster Arts Center. More than 50 higher education leaders from northern and central New Jersey, representing both public and private, and...
essexnewsdaily.com
OctoberFeast returns to Glen Ridge, supports community service initiatives
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — It’s back! The Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge will once again hold its gala fundraiser, OctoberFeast, on Monday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Back after a two-year hiatus, the event will be held at the Glen Ridge Women’s Club, 219 Ridgewood Ave.
essexnewsdaily.com
Groundbreaking to be held for South Orange Commons project
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Community members are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony for South Orange Commons, located at 41-45 W. 3rd St. in South Orange, on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The development, which will provide affordable housing for low-income families and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is South Orange’s first 100-percent affordable housing project. The event will include music and light refreshments.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington NAACP to hold 41st-anniversary gala
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington NAACP will celebrate its 41st year as a branch of the oldest civil rights organization in America at a gala on Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at D’Lorice, 665 Stuyvesant Ave. in Irvington. This year’s honorees worked throughout the pandemic to provide...
essexnewsdaily.com
Veterans Day Ruck March in Nutley to raise mental health awareness, food donations
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley community is invited to take part in the township’s second Veterans Day Ruck March on Friday, Nov. 11, immediately following the annual Veterans Day ceremony. This 5K march, which mimics “true military fashion” as participants carry a 22-pound weighted rucksack or backpack, takes...
