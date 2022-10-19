ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAVCO in Saline Launches Redesigned Fuel-water Separator

By Jake Bekemeyer
Saline’s DAVCO has launches a lighter, more efficient version of its Shop Pro fuel-water separator for diesel engines. // Stock Photo

DAVCO Technology, a manufacturer of fuel-water separators and part of Southfield’s Clarience Technologies, has announced the launch of the Shop Pro FXP 95, the latest version of its Shop Pro product, now redesigned with the needs of modern fleets in mind.

“Today’s fleets want to work smarter, better, and faster,” says Joe Schaffer, director of engineering at DAVCO. “The new Shop Pro FXP Series takes a holistic approach in helping fleets achieve this goal. First, by enhancing the quality of the equipment itself, and second by improving the ease-of-use for technicians in the field.”

Shop Pro FXP products use the same three-layer filtration technology that is utilized in DAVCO’s newest Fuel Pro models providing better filtering and removal of contaminated fuel, sediment, and water, when transferring fuel or cleaning fuel tanks.

The three-layer technology strips water from outside the media with two inside stripping operations, including a coalescent layer and a hydrophobic layer. This ensures no water will pass thru the filter, even ultra-low sulfur and biodiesel, which are difficult to separate.

In addition to the improved performance of the product, the Shop Pro FXP is also 44 pounds lighter and 15 percent more compact than the previous version. It’s in these features that DAVCO’s says will increase uptime.

“When fleets think of uptime, they often think of preventative maintenance through telematics and other monitoring devices,” says Schaffer. “While this is a key component of uptime, simplifying operations related to required manual maintenance is critical to getting diesel trucks back on the road faster.”

DAVCO’s quest to streamline operations for fleets began long before its latest product innovation. Launched in 1993, DAVCO’s Fuel Pro and Diesel Pro products introduced a never-before-seen clear-top filter that offered immediate visual inspection of fuel condition and available filter life.

Recently, DAVCO has been using customer relationships to not only continue innovating for diesel customers, but also to support the transition to an electric and autonomous future of trucking.

In January 2022, DAVCO announced a $3.5 million investment in its Saline campus to create an Advanced Electronics Manufacturing Center, extending its manufacturing capabilities into advanced electronics technologies that will become more prevalent with electric-powered commercial vehicles.

The state-of-the-art facility sits adjacent to the existing DAVCO manufacturing facility and is currently producing telematics hardware for another Clarience Technologies company, Road Ready.

DAVCO says its focus for the immediate future will be innovations for diesel-powered vehicles like that of the new Shop Pro FXP Series, given that most fleets will continue to operate diesel trucks in some capacity for at least the next decade.

The company is expected to continue making improvements to its existing product lines throughout the next year.

