WOOD

Corporate Caterers can cater your next event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Food is typically one of the most important things at events, large or small. Corporate Caterers has been in business for 25 years and recently opened its first Michigan location. Corporate Caterers is excited to be offering services within a 50-mile radius of Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 10/21-10/23

It is time to get spooky at John Ball Zoo as the Halloween favorite Zoo Goes Boo has returned. The zoo will be transformed with fin decorations, costumes, candy and of course the animals! This year the spooky treat stations are returning throughout the zoo. You can find more information about Zoo Goes Boo here.
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

The impact that restorations can have on your smile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Having a smile we love and want to show off is so important to most of us, it really gives us a boost of confidence. If you’re looking to improve your smile, there’s no time like the present! Dr. Betsy Bakeman and she joins us today with one of her patients, Lynnae. Lynnae never liked the color of her teeth and with the additional chipping and wear, the decision was to restore the 10 upper front teeth with conservative porcelain restorations. Most of the restorations were seated prior to her daughter’s wedding but a couple of teeth were still in provisional restorations so they could have the porcelain be ideal. The point is that provisional restorations can and should look very good.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fresh Thyme opens newly remodeled location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fresh Thyme Market is showing off it’s newly remodeled Grand Rapids location after undergoing a big renovation. Spanning to be 30,000 square feet, the Grand Rapids store will provide the community with a one-stop shop destination and over 4,000 new items store wide including sushi offerings, beer, wine and liquor products, and an abundance of vibrant blooms!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Williams Kitchen & Bath has product in stock & ready

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re thinking of doing a kitchen or bath remodel – the thought of product delays could be daunting. They offer thousands of cabinets and have them in stock and ready for delivery so there is no need to wait weeks and weeks for product. They also offer expert design services and partner with you to understand your ideas, needs, lifestyle and of course your budget.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Daisy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to adopt a dog? The Kent County Animal Shelter has many looking for homes, including this week’s featured adoptable pets. Blimpie is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He’s an active go-getter who loves nothing more in life than tennis balls. While he does like to play fetch, the shelter said he is good at entertaining himself.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

A blazer is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall fashion is in full swing and one thing we want to talk about is the blazer! Blair and Bethany join us from A.K. Rikk’s, our Fashion and Style Expert, to talk about this fall fashion staple plus a great event they have coming up featuring the brand “Veronica Beard.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Great Weekend Coming Up

The above pic. is one of my favorites. It’s from Jack Martin (you can see his fine work at the link). From Oct. 12 thru Oct. 20, Grand Rapids had only 16% of possible sunshine. The first 20 days of October were 4.5 degrees cooler than average. Now, we have a pattern change – the sun is back and warmer weather is pushing into West Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Trunk or treat at TerryTown RV Superstore tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great family event coming up ahead of Halloween! TerryTown RV Superstore is hosting a Trunk or Treat event this weekend!. The fun kicks off at 2pm and goes until 5pm with something for the whole family. Kids can wear their costume and explore their giant indoor warehouse showroom as they follow clues to Halloween candy stations throughout the display!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Haunted houses & spooky attractions to visit in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Spooky season is officially upon us! If you enjoy jump scares, screaming endlessly, and anticipating terror, grab your “brave” group of friends and loved ones and check out these haunted attractions across West Michigan if you dare!. Prepare to be scared!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Hope Network hosting benefit concert this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hope Network is one of Michigan’s largest non-profit organizations and they provide healthcare and life services across the state. There’s a big event this weekend to help fund their programs. Sounds Like Hope is a great night of great music for a great cause and will help Hope Network continue to do the work that others can’t or won’t do for thousands of people across Michigan in areas including mental health, childhood literacy and getting people back to work.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A treatment plan for pain tailored to your needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you suffer from pain, you know it can consume your life, but it doesn’t have to be that way. We’re taking you to Haven Spine and Pain today, where their goal is to treat your physical, mental and emotional aspects of pain in addition to the root cause of it. They work with you to create a treatment plan tailored specifically to you. They also have a policy of seeing new patients with one week from the time you set an appointment. They sit down with you for a 45 minute consultation and create a care plan, without needing a referral.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 102022

Temperatures will slowly rebound a little as highs flirt with 50-degrees with more clouds than sunshine. A slight chance of a shower will persist mainly Grand Rapids to the north, but most areas will stay dry. Winds calm down a bit coming from the west/northwest at 5-15 mph. Storm Team...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Football Frenzy: Preview showdown in the O-K Red

Football Frenzy week 9 brings a battle of the unbeatens. (Oct. 21, 2022) “To The Point" episode for the weekend of Oct. 22, 2022. 2 hurt in US-131 crash in Plainfield Twp. Two people were hurt in an early Saturday morning crash on southbound US-131 west of Plainfield Township. Storm...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

To The Point: 78th and 79th House Districts races

“To The Point" episode for the weekend of Oct. 22, 2022. A truck driver is finally home after months of recovery from a serious injury on the job. (Oct. 22, 2022) Saturday and Sunday temperatures should stay in the 70's. Rain coming in on Sunday night will cool things off. (Oct. 22, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

East Kentwood High School student wins Tetris World Championship

East Kentwood High School student wins Tetris World …. We are finally starting to rebound in temperatures for a warmer-than-average weekend. The wind will pick up the next few days. (Oct. 21, 2022) Football Frenzy preview: Rockford at Caledonia. Wee 9 in Caledonia brings a big game to the community....
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

Police confirm missing Fremont family spotted in UP

A family who left their Fremont home Sunday was spotted Monday at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, police confirmed. (Oct. 21, 2022) Police confirm missing Fremont family spotted in …. A family who left their Fremont home Sunday was spotted Monday at a gas station in the Upper...
FREMONT, MI
WOOD

Restaurants: Minimum wage hike would be damaging blow to industry

If minimum wage increases go into effect in February, it would be “devastating” for businesses, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association says. (Oct. 20, 2022) Restaurants: Minimum wage hike would be damaging …. If minimum wage increases go into effect in February, it would be “devastating” for businesses,...
MICHIGAN STATE

