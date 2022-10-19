Colombian Nightclub and Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee

Dulce Jesus Mio , the Miami Lakes-based Colombian nightclub and restaurant, will soon be opening its first Central Florida location, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The upcoming nightclub will be occupying the space of the former Envy Night Club Lounge at 3328 South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee .

While “nightclub” can serve as a functional translation for the establishment, Dulce Jesus Mio officially models themselves after the “fonda”, or a traditional stopping point for cross-country travelers and traders in Colombia to enjoy themselves, listen to music, meet locals and other travelers, along with having drinks and meals.

In way of culinary offerings, customers can expect standard Colombian fare such as empanadas, arepas, and tostones, seafood dishes such as fish filet and seafood rice, along with a variety of steak cuts and chicken dishes.

Co-owner Bryan Quintero tells What Now Orlando that they are currently waiting on the permitting processes to conclude and anticipate an opening in four to six weeks, by December 2022 .

When asked to describe the concept of Dulce Jesus Mio, Mr. Quintero says, “Chief, this place will be the best of the best. This is going to be an incredible experience, with lights, special effects, with key details in place to make this a true Colombian experience.”

And how will this location be different from the original Miami location? Mr. Quintero confidently states, “We want basically the same thing—the same environment, the same party, the same vibe.”

When Dulce Jesus Mio finally opens its doors, customers can expect a functioning restaurant from 11 AM – 9 PM, and then a full-fledged Latin nightclub from 9 PM – 2 AM.

