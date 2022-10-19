Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Lawmakers settle unemployment benefits lawsuit
(Lansing, MI) - An automated computer system used during the administration of Governor Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused of cheating to get jobless aid. They were forced to repay money, along with substantial penalties, before the Unemployment Insurance Agency acknowledged widespread errors. Some victims filed for bankruptcy, lost wages, suffered poor credit ratings and had trouble finding jobs.
wnmufm.org
Michigan's forest products industry growing
(Undated) - The state’s forest products industry is growing. That’s according to the Department of Natural Resources. The traditional forest products industry, including sawmills, paper mills, furniture factories, logging, and other wood products manufacturers, reached a combined value of nearly 22-billion dollars in 2019. That’s the most recent year for which statistics are available. Officials say in 2012 the value was 17-point-5 billion dollars. A DNR study on the economics of forest products indicates each direct job in forest products industries supported 1-point-14 additional jobs. Direct employment was pegged at 42-thousand-11 jobs.
wnmufm.org
L'Anse Village Manager wins community award
(L'Anse, MI) - L’Anse Village Manager Robert La Fave recently received an award from the Michigan Municipal League. The Community Builders Award honors individuals whose leadership creates positive community change through efforts such as encouraging civic engagement, supporting up-and-coming leadership, fostering good working relationships, and thinking strategically. La Fave has served as L’Anse Village Manager for more than 14-years. He’s served on the Michigan Municipal Executives board and the MSU Extension Statewide Board, and is currently on the Baraga County EDC. He holds a Master of Public Administration from Grand Valley State University, holds a Citizen Planner Certification from MSU Extension, and is currently a Ph-D student in Michigan Tech's Environmental and Energy Policy Program.
wnmufm.org
Carbon in the North Maine Woods could help New England reach a climate benchmark
For more than 300 years, Maine's North Woods have supported the logging industry. Today, the forest could help New England meet its climate objectives. But how should it be managed? Susan Sharon of Maine Public Radio reports. SUSAN SHARON, BYLINE: Spanning more than 10 million acres, the North Woods are...
Comments / 0