CRL Expands Line of Luxury Shower Hardware

 3 days ago

CRL, the leading full-service provider of architectural metals, glass fittings and professional-grade glazing supplies, launches new shower hinges for frameless enclosures. In addition, a brushed-bronze option has been added to its distinctive Cambridge and Crescent shower-door slider lines.

CRL unveils new, low-profile hardware for frameless shower enclosures: the exquisitely designed and meticulously manufactured Bellagio, Como, and Lugano lines of hinges, tested to 100,000 cycles to ensure flawless operation. (Photo: Business Wire)

New Hinge Lines

Expanding its portfolio of low-profile hardware for frameless shower enclosures, CRL is adding three new hinge designs: Bellagio, Como, and Lugano. Each family of exquisitely designed and meticulously manufactured hinges has been tested to 100,000 cycles, 5X the industry standard for performance testing. Rigorous testing ensures the hinges will operate flawlessly in both residential and commercial environments.

Brushed Bronze Finish for Shower Door Systems

With increasing demand for bathroom hardware in the brushed bronze finish, CRL has added this luxurious look to its premier sliding shower-door systems. Both Cambridge, the classic-looking, smooth-sliding shower-door system, and Crescent, with distinctive round rollers and circular-shaped headers, are now available in brushed bronze.

“CRL is committed to leading the industry with innovative shower hardware designs and finishes that meet evolving trends and the needs of consumers,” said Barbara Haaksma, Senior Vice President of Marketing at CRL. “These new hinge lines and the addition of brushed bronze to our shower door systems are the latest examples of how we’re continuously delivering value to our customers.”

For more information, please visit CRL Shower Hardware.

About CRL

CRL is the industry’s leading, full-service provider of architectural metals, glass fittings and professional-grade glazing supplies. The company leverages more than 50 years of experience and a track record of industry firsts to offer a one-stop-shop with a breadth of innovative product choices, reliable service to help customers complete more projects on time and on budget, and expert support from customization to quote to completion. CRL focuses on expanding opportunities for all to turn bold architectural visions into real world experiences.

