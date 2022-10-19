ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites

The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
Packers make huge Sammy Watkins move before Week 7

The Green Bay Packers activated WR Sammy Watkins from the injured reserve, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler adds that Watkins could have a limited role upon his return. Sammy Watkins had reeled in 6 receptions for 111 yards prior to his injury. He played a pivotal role in a Packers’ early-season win over the bears, […] The post Packers make huge Sammy Watkins move before Week 7 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline

With the Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of a rebuild, wide receiver Chase Claypool has had his name floated in trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline. At 2-4, the Steelers are reportedly willing to listen to offers on Claypool in order to better position themselves to contend in the future. The 24-year-old is […] The post Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: New 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s status for Week 7 vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers just got a whole lot better with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. Niners fans everywhere have been anticipating when their new star will take the field for the first time following his blockbuster trade, and as it turns out, the wait is about to be over. ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam […] The post REPORT: New 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s status for Week 7 vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars

Strange as it may seem, the New York Giants are among the best teams in football as they enter Week 7. They will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. A win here can inch them closer to the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Here are our […] The post New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jackson State football star Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to Heisman Trophy hype

Shedeur Sanders a Heisman Trophy candidate? The Jackson State football star quarterback has legitimately been one of the best signal-callers in the nation for the undefeated Tigers, jumpstarting the hype train for college football’s most prestigious individual player award. In an interview with Michael Strahan on Fox, Sanders was asked about the Heisman Trophy hype. […] The post Jackson State football star Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to Heisman Trophy hype appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley addresses concerns over shoulder injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley does not carry an injury designation for Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite dealing with a shoulder injury. On Friday, the former Pro Bowl workhorse talked about his shoulder with the media. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Barkley said of his […] The post Giants’ Saquon Barkley addresses concerns over shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trades Cowboys must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

As the 2022 NFL trade deadline bears down on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team is unexpectedly in a buyer’s position. Having successfully navigated a serious injury at quarterback, the Cowboys are 4-2 with a chance to make a playoff push as the season wears on. To do that, they might need a little outside help. Dallas’ offense could use some juice, and the defense has weaknesses to address despite a great start to the year. These three players are some of the trade chips on the table at the NFL trade deadline this year that can take the Cowboys from good to great.
Doug Pederson reflects on Jaguars’ call to select Travon Walker over Evan Neal, Kayvon Thibodeaux with No. 1 overall pick

Three of the top seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft will be in action in the same contest in Week 7. Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Travon Walker, who was selected by the team with the No. 1 overall pick, could square off with New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal in multiple snaps. Kayvon […] The post Doug Pederson reflects on Jaguars’ call to select Travon Walker over Evan Neal, Kayvon Thibodeaux with No. 1 overall pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic Johnson interested in becoming Raiders part owner

Magic Johnson may be expanding his sports empire to football. The Los Angeles Lakers legend and part owner of multiple professional sports franchises is reportedly in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Liz Hoffman and Reed Albergotti of Semafor, Johnson has recently begun putting together investors with the aim […] The post Magic Johnson interested in becoming Raiders part owner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Chiefs most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their upcoming Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. And while much of the attention will be focused towards that upcoming matchup now, it’s clear the Chiefs are lamenting a missed opportunity to get a leg up on their top competitor in the AFC in Week 6 when they suffered a 24-20 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
