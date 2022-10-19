Read full article on original website
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Christian McCaffrey shocking 49ers trade rumors should fire up San Fran fans
As the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looms, one Pro Bowl running back has been the topic of great speculation and discussion. In a recent article on The Athletic, Senior Columnist Tim Kawakami discussed the possibility that the San Francisco 49ers could be a logical landing spot for running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders
The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
It’s a Super Bowl 54 rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s time to deliver our NFL odds series, where we make a Chiefs-49ers prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Chiefs lost 24-20 to...
Packers make huge Sammy Watkins move before Week 7
The Green Bay Packers activated WR Sammy Watkins from the injured reserve, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler adds that Watkins could have a limited role upon his return. Sammy Watkins had reeled in 6 receptions for 111 yards prior to his injury. He played a pivotal role in a Packers’ early-season win over the bears, […] The post Packers make huge Sammy Watkins move before Week 7 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saquon Barkley fans flames of Odell Beckham Jr. ‘family reunion’ in New York
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has once again hinted at a potential reunion with the New York Giants. This time it came during a Twitter interaction with running back Saquon Barkley. In what has become a common practice between Beckham Jr. and Barkley, the two former teammates responded...
Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline
With the Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of a rebuild, wide receiver Chase Claypool has had his name floated in trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline. At 2-4, the Steelers are reportedly willing to listen to offers on Claypool in order to better position themselves to contend in the future. The 24-year-old is […] The post Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: New 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s status for Week 7 vs. Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers just got a whole lot better with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. Niners fans everywhere have been anticipating when their new star will take the field for the first time following his blockbuster trade, and as it turns out, the wait is about to be over. ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam […] The post REPORT: New 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s status for Week 7 vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars
Strange as it may seem, the New York Giants are among the best teams in football as they enter Week 7. They will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. A win here can inch them closer to the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Here are our […] The post New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jackson State football star Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to Heisman Trophy hype
Shedeur Sanders a Heisman Trophy candidate? The Jackson State football star quarterback has legitimately been one of the best signal-callers in the nation for the undefeated Tigers, jumpstarting the hype train for college football’s most prestigious individual player award. In an interview with Michael Strahan on Fox, Sanders was asked about the Heisman Trophy hype. […] The post Jackson State football star Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to Heisman Trophy hype appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Mac is a dog’: Patriots speak out ahead of Mac Jones’ looming return
FOXBOROUGH – Reports indicate that there isn’t a quarterback controversy within the New England Patriots’ locker room, and if the tone of a pair of key offensive players is to be believed, they’re looking forward to Mac Jones’ return to the field. Jones is expected...
Giants’ Saquon Barkley addresses concerns over shoulder injury
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley does not carry an injury designation for Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite dealing with a shoulder injury. On Friday, the former Pro Bowl workhorse talked about his shoulder with the media. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Barkley said of his […] The post Giants’ Saquon Barkley addresses concerns over shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trades Cowboys must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL trade deadline bears down on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team is unexpectedly in a buyer’s position. Having successfully navigated a serious injury at quarterback, the Cowboys are 4-2 with a chance to make a playoff push as the season wears on. To do that, they might need a little outside help. Dallas’ offense could use some juice, and the defense has weaknesses to address despite a great start to the year. These three players are some of the trade chips on the table at the NFL trade deadline this year that can take the Cowboys from good to great.
Christian McCaffrey to 49ers blockbuster trade is terrific news for fantasy football owners
Late Thursday night, a blockbuster trade sending running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers was completed. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers already plan for McCaffrey to be involved in Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to...
Doug Pederson reflects on Jaguars’ call to select Travon Walker over Evan Neal, Kayvon Thibodeaux with No. 1 overall pick
Three of the top seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft will be in action in the same contest in Week 7. Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Travon Walker, who was selected by the team with the No. 1 overall pick, could square off with New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal in multiple snaps. Kayvon […] The post Doug Pederson reflects on Jaguars’ call to select Travon Walker over Evan Neal, Kayvon Thibodeaux with No. 1 overall pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic Johnson interested in becoming Raiders part owner
Magic Johnson may be expanding his sports empire to football. The Los Angeles Lakers legend and part owner of multiple professional sports franchises is reportedly in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Liz Hoffman and Reed Albergotti of Semafor, Johnson has recently begun putting together investors with the aim […] The post Magic Johnson interested in becoming Raiders part owner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Chiefs most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their upcoming Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. And while much of the attention will be focused towards that upcoming matchup now, it’s clear the Chiefs are lamenting a missed opportunity to get a leg up on their top competitor in the AFC in Week 6 when they suffered a 24-20 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
Russell Wilson could lose one of his top targets amid trade rumors
The Denver Broncos are struggling on offense through the first six games of the 2022 season, and the team needs to do everything it can to get quarterback Russell Wilson on track. However, even though the team has yet to hit its offensive stride, one of their receivers is starting...
Texans’ pass defense takes devastating hit with latest injury update
Not much has gone right for the Houston Texans to start the 2022 season, and it looks like they have received more bad news regarding one of their top pass rushers in Jonathan Greenard ahead of their Week 7 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jonathan Greenard injury update. Greenard...
