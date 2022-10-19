The stately, towering tree with brilliant golden yellow foliage that stands out in a treescape each fall is likely tulip tree (Liriodendron tulipifera), a fast-growing deciduous tree that has the distinction of being the tallest native hardwood in the US. The name refers to the tulip-shaped flowers, which are yellow-green with an orange band at the base, that bloom high in its branches in late spring and early summer. It’s also known popularly by other names, primarily tulip poplar or yellow poplar, though it’s not a poplar at all, but a member of the Magnolia family. The tree is native to Eastern North America and grows in US Hardiness Zones 4 – 9.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO