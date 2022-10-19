Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: October brings stunning fall foliage across the U.S.
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. You may not have gotten the time to go see some of the country's most beautiful foliage this year, but you can do some quick leaf peeping from the comfort of your own home in this national highlight reel.
Why do ladybugs swarm your house every autumn? Science and history offer answers
Every autumn, ladybugs (which are really lady beetles) seem to swarm near or even inside some homes. There can be so many of them that they stain walls and make a room smell really bad. Ladybugs have an interesting history that you probably did not know. One fact that might...
CNET
Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All
Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
Indoor Vs. Outdoor Weed: Which Type Of Cannabis Gives You A Better High?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Both outdoor and indoor marijuana are capable of producing the best weed in the land. But which gives you the best high?. Cannabis options these days are more bountiful than ever before. It seems there is...
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?
Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
Stink bugs are back to swarm your old KY home. How to get rid of them this winter
A recent study found climate change could vastly expand the range of these creepy crawlers.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Pawpaw is in season in Michigan: What to know about coveted fruit
It's called the Michigan banana and tastes like a cross between a banana and a mango. While the Mitten is a powerhouse for things like apples and cherries, it's also home to a lesser-known but highly coveted fruit among foodies in the know. Here is what to know about the pawpaw, which happens...
Species once thought a relic from the Age of Ferns
It looked a lot different outside 360 million years ago. For one thing, it was a very damp, humid time over much of the Earth. Don’t worry, there wouldn’t have been any dinosaurs to chase you around. (They came later, as did the cavemen). But there was plenty of vegetation, of course. Large forests dominated major portions of the landscape, including much of what is now Europe and North America. ...
Birds That Love Winter
Birds That Love Winter Montana may not strike you as the perfect place to spend the winter, but every year thousands of travelers disagree. Most of the feathered ones from the north flit past, true, but others recognize the Treasure State as the ultimate place to chill out for months. They migrate here every year: rough-legged hawk, snowy owl, northern shrike, common and hoary redpoll, American tree sparrow, Bohemian...
iheart.com
Astronaut Captures Mysterious Blue Blobs Over Earth
An astronaut on the International Space Station captured an image of Earth showing mysterious blue orbs in the atmosphere.
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
15 fall flowers for a final burst of color through until winter
There are a ton of bright fall flowers that will add an instant pop of color to your yard right up until the first frost, and even beyond until spring...
Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida
Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
HGTV
How to Grow Tulip Tree
The stately, towering tree with brilliant golden yellow foliage that stands out in a treescape each fall is likely tulip tree (Liriodendron tulipifera), a fast-growing deciduous tree that has the distinction of being the tallest native hardwood in the US. The name refers to the tulip-shaped flowers, which are yellow-green with an orange band at the base, that bloom high in its branches in late spring and early summer. It’s also known popularly by other names, primarily tulip poplar or yellow poplar, though it’s not a poplar at all, but a member of the Magnolia family. The tree is native to Eastern North America and grows in US Hardiness Zones 4 – 9.
Why don’t evergreens change color and drop their leaves every fall?
Mixed among those bright, colorful patches are some trees that stay steadfastly green. Why do evergreen conifers sit out this blazing seasonal spectacle?
Phys.org
What a buzzkill: Early-ending winters disrupt bumblebee slumber
Gardeners across North America and different parts of the world have been growing worried over an eerie quiet settling over their gardens—a silence caused by the missing buzzing of bees. With the increasing use of land for development and climate change worsening the bee disappearance globally, these gardeners have...
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
petapixel.com
This is the Famous Horseshoe Bend with a Boat for Scale
Horseshoe Bend is one of the most famous locations for photography along the Colorado River, but for those who have never been there in person, the sheer grand scale of the location might be hard to visualize. To add some context to the scene, amateur photographer Jan Prochazka, who was...
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn grew to Category 4 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds remained at 130 mph (215 kph) late Saturday. The storm was centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north at 12 mph (19 kph). The forecast put Roslyn on a path that could take it close to Cabo Corrientes and the Puerto Vallarta region djring the night before making landfall in Nayarit state on Sunday.
Comments / 0