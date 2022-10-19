Terrence Daniel Wilford John, age 29, was born March 25, 1993 in Bronx, New York to Julius John and Robin Richards. He passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. He lived there briefly before moving to Howell, New Jersey, where he attended Ramtown Elementary School. In 2002, his family moved to Buford, GA, where he has resided ever since. There, he finished Elementary School and attended Glenn C. Jones Middle School before attending Mill Creek High School (class of 2011). For his undergraduate degree, Terrence went to Georgia State University in Atlanta, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Political Science (pre-law) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film (class of 2015). He continued his education at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, completing his Juris Doctorate in 2020. He went on to pass the Georgia Bar Exam to become a licensed attorney that same year. Terrence further pursued his career as an associate attorney at The Kirby G. Smith Law Firm (2021) and The Dow Law Firm (2021) before moving to McMichael and Gray, where he remained until his passing. He dreamed of mixing his passion for politics and the filmic arts, hoping to one day work in entertainment and copyright law.

BUFORD, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO