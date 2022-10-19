Read full article on original website
Gwinnett County E911 center implements app to help locate callers
The Gwinnett County Emergency Call Center has integrated a new geo-location application that will help locate 911 callers when they are not near a developed area or when they are lost. Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said "What 3 Words," will allow for faster response times to those in...
Accident in Hall County involved a marked patrol car
An investigation is underway after an accident involving a Hall County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. On Thursday, a deputy was in a marked patrol car heading westbound on Mundy Mill Rd. The deputy was attempting to go through a red light at the intersection of Hwy 53 / Atlanta Hwy with the lights flashing and sirens on, when he collided with a vehicle in the middle of the intersection. Another driver going through the intersection had a green light but failed to yield allowing the deputy through. As a result, the patrol car hit the left side of the vehicle.
SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County
Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
Braselton man charged in connection with psychic healer fraud scheme
The Gainesville Police Department has charged a Braselton man in connection with a psychic healer fraud scheme. According to a social media post from the agency, Jackson William Ramirez-Reyes was charged with six counts of theft by deception after bilking a couple out of $70,000. Ramirez-Reyes is accused of claiming...
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedicated in Cleveland
More than 23 years after she died in an off-duty wreck, Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was remembered Friday near the site of that crash. District 51 State Sen. Steve Gooch led the brief ceremony that included comments from former Clarkesville Police Chief Clay Bridges, who hired Ledford there; Ledford’s first partner in Cleveland, Aaron Autry; and her mother, Geraldine Ledford.
City of Gainesville introducing ‘Holly Jolly Trolley’ light tour this holiday season
Get to ready to sing “fa la la” and decorate your home’s halls to participate in Gainesville’s first Holly Jolly Trolley light tour!. Residents and businesses within the Gainesville city limits can apply now to have their home, store, street, or complex included on the route. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Trolleys will take passengers on a whimsical ride through the city from November 27 until December 31.
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
Georgia cycling race series comes to Braselton
Over 1,000 middle and high school students will compete in Braselton this weekend for the chance to make it to the cycling state championships. Race four in the Georgia Cycling Race Series presented by Northside Hospital will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The event is free and open to the public.
Football: Lanier rallies to beat Jackson County
BRASELTON, Ga. — Despite leading in the second half, Lanier rallied back to knock off Jackson County, 21-14, at Panther Stadium Friday night. The loss drops the Panthers (3-6, 2-3 Region 8-6A) out of the top four and lifts the Longhorns (4-5, 3-2 Region 8-6A) to the fourth spot in the Region 8-6A standings.
Volleyball playoffs: NoFo, Bluff, NHall, Union Co. all advance to Sweet 16
The 2022 Georgia High School Association volleyball playoffs continued on Wednesday around the state with Classes 6A, 4A, and 2A getting started with opening round matches. Four more Northeast Georgia-area teams -- North Forsyth, Cherokee Bluff, North Hall, and Union County -- advanced to the second round with wins. In...
Terrence Daniel Wilford John
Terrence Daniel Wilford John, age 29, was born March 25, 1993 in Bronx, New York to Julius John and Robin Richards. He passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. He lived there briefly before moving to Howell, New Jersey, where he attended Ramtown Elementary School. In 2002, his family moved to Buford, GA, where he has resided ever since. There, he finished Elementary School and attended Glenn C. Jones Middle School before attending Mill Creek High School (class of 2011). For his undergraduate degree, Terrence went to Georgia State University in Atlanta, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Political Science (pre-law) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film (class of 2015). He continued his education at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, completing his Juris Doctorate in 2020. He went on to pass the Georgia Bar Exam to become a licensed attorney that same year. Terrence further pursued his career as an associate attorney at The Kirby G. Smith Law Firm (2021) and The Dow Law Firm (2021) before moving to McMichael and Gray, where he remained until his passing. He dreamed of mixing his passion for politics and the filmic arts, hoping to one day work in entertainment and copyright law.
Softball playoffs: Union Co., EaFo advance to Columbus
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Union County in Class 2A and East Forsyth in Class 4A both advanced to the Elite 8 tournament in Columbus on Wednesday in the Georgia High School Association fastpitch softball playoffs. The 2022 playoffs are being playing under a new format adopted by the GHSA beginning...
Softball playoffs: No. 1 Buford stunned in 7A; Branch splits in 5A; White Co. 1 win from Columbus
BUFORD, Ga. — Class 7A No. 1-ranked Buford, following an undefeated regular season, was stunned on the opening day of the Georgia High School Association softball playoffs at the Buford Softball Complex on Thursday. The regional-hosting Lady Wolves (25-1) opened the tournament with a dominating 13-0 win over Norcross....
Football: Indians rally to beat White Co., sets up 7-3A title showdown
CLEVELAND, Ga. — NOW Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb can finally talk about playing for the program’s first-ever region title. The first-year Indians coach dodged every question imaginable the last two weeks as they prepared to take on White County, a program that had won five straight and 12 of the previous 14 meetings in the series.
Football: Gainesville handles Shiloh, 34-7
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Red Elephants put up over 500 yards of offense Friday night as they defeated Shiloh in region play, 34-7. Naim Cheeks carried a load of the work on the offensive side of the football, racking up 157 rushing yards on 20 carries and finding the endzone three times. He also hauled in a pair of passes for 55 yards on the night.
Football: Dawson County outlasts Gilmer, 17-7
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Dawson County scored all 17 of their points in the third quarter and held on to beat Gilmer Friday, 17-7. The Tigers secured a home playoff game with the win and are assured of nothing less than the second seed in the 3A state playoffs. After...
Football: North Forsyth knocks off Habersham Central, 24-14
COAL MOUNTAIN, Ga. — North Forsyth completed its final test to stay in the hunt for the Region 8-6A title at home on Friday. They shook off 11 penalties for 71 yards to beat Habersham Central, 24-14, at Raider Valley to stay undefeated in region play. Gainesville also took care of business in Snellville to remain undefeated. The two have been on a collision course for all the marbles in Region 8-6A, and next Friday will play for the top spot at City Park in Gainesville.
Football: Rabun Co. routs Athens Christian
TIGER, Ga. — Rabun County scored on eight of 11 possessions and cruised to a 52-7 win over Athens Christian on Friday in Region 8-A Division action. The win moved the third-ranked Wildcats (9-0, 2-0 Region 8-A Division 1) within one win of their ninth straight region title. They...
Football: Madison County rallies past East Forsyth, 42-34
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Camden Smith was a pain in East Forsyth’s behind all night. The junior quarterback rushed for 168 yards, including a 70-yard punt return for a TD to lead Madison County to a comeback win over East Forsyth, 42-34, Thursday at Bronco Stadium. Smith’s 70-yard punt...
Football: No. 7 Jefferson shuts down No. 4 Loganville
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Sammy Brown was the story in Jefferson’s 42-6 win over No. 4-ranked Loganville Friday night at Memorial Stadium. The junior running back accounted for all six of the seventh-ranked Dragons' (6-2, 4-0 Region 8-5A) touchdowns. “We had really great preparation this week, and it showed...
