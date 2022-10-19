ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros

The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

‘We’ve got to find a way’: Aaron Boone sounds off on ‘frustrations’ amid barren Yankees offense

The New York Yankees’ bats stayed cold Saturday night, as they lost to the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, 5-0. While it is just the first time that the Yankees laid an egg in a game in this postseason, it’s long been clear that New York is having problems offensively against Houston’s stellar pitching.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Joe Musgrove drops truth bomb on underwhelming start in Padres’ Game 3 of NLCS vs. Phillies

Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on his underwhelming Game 3 outing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. The San Diego Padres’ star pitcher revealed that he simply was not feeling his best in the game, per The Athletic. “I don’t feel like I was at my best tonight,” Musgrove said. “You never know what […] The post Joe Musgrove drops truth bomb on underwhelming start in Padres’ Game 3 of NLCS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire

After days of speculation, the Texas Rangers officially announced on Friday that they hired Bruce Bochy to be their next manager. Bochy had been away from the majors for the past three years following a 13-year run as manager for the San Francisco Giants. After recently interviewing for the Rangers’ managerial vacancy, general manager Chris […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Nestor Cortes’ strong take on Aaron Judge as Yankees’ captain

New York Yankees star pitcher Nestor Cortes said Aaron Judge should be the team’s captain if he returns for the 2023 campaign, per Bryan Hoch. Cortes added that “most of the guys in there agree with me.” Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency this offseason. The slugger clubbed an American League all-time record […] The post Nestor Cortes’ strong take on Aaron Judge as Yankees’ captain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes honest admission on Aaron Judge’s slow start to ALCS vs. Astros

As was the case in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has opened up the ALCS on a lackadaisical start. Judge sits at a .125 batting average through two games in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Overall, he has reached base just once in the series, which came […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes honest admission on Aaron Judge’s slow start to ALCS vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Bruce Bochy will lead Rangers back to MLB playoffs in 2023

The Texas Rangers didn’t take the step forward they were expected to take in the 2022 season, and ended up firing manager Chris Woodward midway through the season. Tony Beasley took charge after Woodward was canned, but it was clear the Rangers wanted to find a new voice to lead their team for the 2023 season. Enter Bruce Bochy, who the Rangers recently hired to be their next manager.
ClutchPoints

‘We’re facing a heavyweight opponent’: Aaron Boone gets real on Astros with Yankees down two games in ALCS

The New York Yankees backs are already against the wall in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, and manager Aaron Boone is well aware of that. The Yankees find themselves down 2-0 in their series against the ‘Stros with the series shifting back to New York, and Boone knows that his team is going to […] The post ‘We’re facing a heavyweight opponent’: Aaron Boone gets real on Astros with Yankees down two games in ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Jean Segura’s fiery message after whirlwind NLCS Game 3 will make Phillies fans want to run through a wall

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the San Diego Padres in the NLCS after pulling out a big 4-2 win in Game 3. It ended up being Jean Segura who carried the Phillies in this one, providing a clutch two-run single in the fourth inning that ended up driving in the winning run, while also making some stellar plays at second base (after making an error early in the game) to keep the Padres off the scoreboard for much of the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

