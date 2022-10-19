At 10:56 am, skies for the southern half of Central Alabama were free from clouds and filled with complete sunshine. On the other hand, a few clouds are moving quickly eastward across the northern half of the area, bringing a few moments of shade to a few locations. Temperatures as of the 10 am roundup were in the upper 50s to the mid 60s across the area. Gadsden was the only location still in the 50s at 58º. Birmingham, Demopolis, and Troy were all tied as the warm spots at 66º.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO