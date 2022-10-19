Read full article on original website
Midday Nowcast: Fine Fall Friday
It is a beautiful fall day with tons of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. It will be another great night for high school football across Alabama; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 60s. After the games, temps will continue to fall any by first thing tomorrow morning, we should see a wide range in temperatures with upper 30s to low 50s, just depending on your location.
Mild Afternoons, Pleasant Nights
NICE WARM-UP TODAY: Temperatures are generally in the 35-45 degree range across Alabama early this morning, but some of the colder spots over the eastern half of the state are at or below freezing again. Look for a big warm-up today… temperatures reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon with sunshine in full supply. The weekend will stay dry with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights; highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Beautiful Fall Weather Continues
BLUE SKY: With a cloudless sky temperatures are in the 70s across Alabama this afternoon. The weekend will stay dry with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights; highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues Monday and Tuesday with...
Very Nice So Far As We Approach the Midday Hour
At 10:56 am, skies for the southern half of Central Alabama were free from clouds and filled with complete sunshine. On the other hand, a few clouds are moving quickly eastward across the northern half of the area, bringing a few moments of shade to a few locations. Temperatures as of the 10 am roundup were in the upper 50s to the mid 60s across the area. Gadsden was the only location still in the 50s at 58º. Birmingham, Demopolis, and Troy were all tied as the warm spots at 66º.
Midday Nowcast: Another Sun-Filled Fall Day
TODAY/TOMORROW: The warming trend is underway this afternoon as temperatures return to the low and mid 60s. Tonight, will be cold, but most locations should remain above the freezing mark with 30s and 40s common. Tomorrow will be a sunny day with a high in the low 70s. Tomorrow night will be another great night for high school football across Alabama; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 60s.
Warmer Days Ahead; Dry Though Sunday
ANOTHER FREEZE: Many communities across Alabama are below freezing again this morning… here are some 5:00a CT temperatures. Today will be another sun filled day with a high in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and not as cold as recent nights; most places will drop into the 35-42 degree range early tomorrow morning.
