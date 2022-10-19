Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
NFL Rumors: Christian McCaffrey 49ers Debut Likely Vs. Chiefs in Reduced Role
Report: CMC's 49ers debut likely vs. Chiefs in limited role originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers swung a blockbuster trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, and now the question is when he will make his debut for San Francisco. With just two full days...
NBC New York
Elijah Moore Trade Request Gives Bears Perfect Chance to Improve WR Corps
Moore trade request gives Bears perfect chance to improve WR room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Elijah Moore wants out of New York. While the Jets reportedly won't honor the second-year wide receiver's trade request, the Bears should be the first team on the phone trying to pry the young receiver away from New York.
Comments / 0