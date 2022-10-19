ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

How to get free AllTrails Pro and fanny pack for hiking in West Virginia

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJi3k_0iezcLob00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Those who are taking advantage of West Virginia’s hiking trails to enjoy the fall colors can get access to the paid version of AllTrails, a hiking resources app, for free for a year and have a chance to win other prizes.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism has partnered with AllTrails to promote hiking in the Mountain State. All you have to do to claim your membership is go to this link and fill out some basic personal information including name, address, phone number and email address. After the form is submitted, you will get an email where you can claim the membership. Everyone who claims the free membership certifies that they will use AllTrails Pro to hike in West Virginia by the end of the year.

This unusual hiking tip could help save your life

With the membership, you will be able to:

  • Download offline maps
  • Unlock more map details
  • Access to 3D maps
  • Discover brand new trails
  • Access the app ad-free
  • Send status updates with Lifeline
  • Print maps before you hit the trails
  • See real-time details including air quality, satellite weather, pollen, light pollution, and user heatmaps

Normally, an AllTrails Pro membership costs $2.99 per month or $35.99 for a year.

If you also want a chance to win some West Virginia hiking swag, all you have to do is post a video from your hike to social media using #AllTrails and #AlmostHeaven. The first 500 people to use the hashtags from public accounts will be sent a direct message from WV Tourism with a form to fill out. After you fill out the form, WV Tourism will send you a free West Virginia fanny pack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3feY_0iezcLob00
What the free fanny pack looks like (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Tourism)

If you want to get a fanny pack, don’t wait to take a hike! According to a release from WV Tourism, 15,000 people have already signed up for AllTrails through the WV Tourism partnership.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have paranormal activity. Ghost children wandering in the mansion […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WVNS

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia man receives state’s first Master Angler Award

BOWDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia angler has received the state’s first-ever Master Angler Award, a program that recognizes anglers for catching 22 fish over a wide range of species and ecosystems. Zach Adkins, an avid multi-species angler from Cabins, was given a plaque commemorating his accomplishment during...
ELKINS, WV
WTAP

Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy