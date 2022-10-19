Brookfield resident Maja Nikolic, 34, was among seven people charged with wire fraud and money laundering for her part in fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, John R. Lausch Jr. announced Oct. 20.

BROOKFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO