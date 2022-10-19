ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

Feds say Brookfielder was part of massive COVID relief fraud

Brookfield resident Maja Nikolic, 34, was among seven people charged with wire fraud and money laundering for her part in fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, John R. Lausch Jr. announced Oct. 20.
