Zach Gill Brings a Halloween Serenade to Santa Barbara’s State Street
Ever the spectacular showman, when we asked Zach Gill to perform a pop-up for Pianos on State on Friday, October 21, we had no idea we’d be getting such a fabulous multi-instrument, multi-costumed, Halloween-themed one-man production. At one point he even stood on the piano bench to play his accordion! We love hearing Zach play with Jack Johnson and Animal Liberation Orchestra, among others, but bring on the solo shows! Santa Barbara is definitely game — and obviously, so is Zach!
Best Coast Beverages Debuts in Los Alamos
A new canned sparkling wine project, Best Coast Beverages, recently debuted at Babi’s Beer Emporium in Los Alamos. The brainchild of Caroline Juen, creator of the popular Love & Loathing LA blog, BCB’s first Fizzy White and Fizzy Red 2021 vintages were crafted by winemaker Sonja Magdevski using grapes sourced from the Santa Ynez Valley’s Mora and Kaerskov vineyards.
Best of Santa Barbara® 2022
See all of the winners in our “Best of Santa Barbara® 2022” cover here. Every August, Santa Barbara transforms itself for five days into a delicious, colorful, music- and dance-filled Fiesta, which is once again our readers’ pick for Best Annual Event. “Old Spanish Days Fiesta thanks the entire community for its support as we returned to celebrate a full Fiesta this past year,” said Maria Cabrera, 2022 La Presidente. She added, “The 2023 El Presidente David Bolton and the leadership team are already working on next year’s Fiesta as well as our 100-year celebration in 2024.”
Call For Mural Artists in Santa Barbara and Ventura County
The Latinx Arts Project/Artes de Proyecto Latinx in Carpinteria is looking for regional artists to. submit designs for a new mural. The theme of this mural will be celebrating the past, present,. and future of Latinx culture in Carpinteria. Artists from Ventura or Santa Barbara Counties are. encouraged to submit...
Santa Barbara City Hall to Conduct ‘Living Experiment’ on State Street Promenade
At a time when many Santa Barbara city streets have become perpetual construction projects — much to the chagrin and exasperation of motorists hoping to get from Point A to B — work crews wearing lemon-yellow construction vests have been dispatched by City Hall to an eight-block downtown stretch of State Street to remove any trace of the luminescent bright-green street paint designed to guide cyclists into the center of the street. In place of the bright green — likened unfavorably to the color of miniature golf courses when first installed a year and a half ago — street crews have been busy scraping off the epidermis of paint from both sides of the affected intersections, raking the pavement, and then installing large rectangles of intensely aromatic, freshly cooked slurry seal in its place. In other words, it’s been the equivalent a massive skin graft surgery on the intersections from Victoria to Cota streets — an operation, it was revealed this Friday, meant to clear the way for a “living experiment” to find a better way for cyclists and pedestrians to safely coexists on the State Street promenade.
Pianist Conor Hanick Revisits “Book of Sounds,” at Hahn Hall in Santa Barbara
Not an organization to let a milestone season go easily into the good night, the Music Academy of the West is capping off its grand 75th anniversary year with a three-concert “Mariposa Series” at Hahn Hall. On the slate is a recital by alumna Michelle Bradley on December 4, and an Alumni All-Star Cello Choir on December 17.
Saved by Sips in ‘Blood from a Stone’
How does someone go from the heart-wrenching role of listening to dying people for a living to finding redemption and salvation through a new career in the wine industry? This unlikely saga is the journey readers will experience in Blood from a Stone. The just-published memoir by Santa Ynez–based writer Adam McHugh educates about the history of wine while illuminating the unique turns in one man’s tumultuous life.
David Michael Ingram
David Michael Ingram passed away suddenly at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA on August 26, 2022, with his loving parents at his side. Born in Ventura, California on February 10, 1991, David was the only child of Rachelle and John Ingram. He grew up with his family in Santa Barbara and enjoyed a happy childhood and loved to read books, play sports and play video games. He had fun “shooting hoops” at home and as a basketball team player at the YMCA, the Page Youth Center, and at UCSB summer basketball camp. David was a huge Dodger and Charger fan and enjoyed attending their games in LA with friends.
Symphonic-Choreographic Spectacular at Santa Barbara’s Granada
In a sense, last weekend’s multisensory, multi-organizational spectacular version of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, at The Granada Theatre, had a certain déjà vu ripple effect. Back in 2015, the Santa Barbara Symphony (SBS) joined forces with the State Street Ballet and the Santa Barbara Choral Society to take on this ambitious package of sight-sound-symphonic-choral dimensions.
Adriana Mezic and Angela Ramirez to Co-Chair Event for Jodi House
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., October 20, 2022 – Jodi House is proud to announce that Adriana Mezic and Angelica Ramirez will serve as co-chairs for ‘An Evening to Explore Jodi House at MOXI’ an event to benefit Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.
Best Of Winner DJ Darla Bea Creates a Spotify Playlist for Santa Barbara
DJ Darla Bea, 7-time winner of the Best Event DJ in Santa Barbara Award, has curated 5 hours of music associated with her hometown. Bands at the S.B. Bowl, music from Old Spanish Days-Fiesta Week, Summer Solstice beats, Arts & Lectures movie nights, Avocado Fest acts, UCSB Gaucho songs, roller skating jams, and Pride anthems at the beach! Tune into artists like Zach Gill, Spencer the Gardener, Timo Nuñez, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Chicks, The Black Crowes, and Nerfherder.
￼Old Spanish Days Announces 2023 Leadership Team for 99th Fiesta
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 20, 2022 – Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the leadership team for Fiesta 2023. The elected team includes the Executive Committee composed of: El Presidente David Bolton; El Primer Vice Presidente Brian Schwabecher; El Segundo Vice Presidente Fritz Olenberger; La Secretaria Stephanie Petlow; and El Tesorero Colin Hayward. The elected Division Chiefs are: Division Chief of Celebrations Janice Howell; Division Chief of Dance & Entertainment Patricia Oreña; Division Chief of External Relations Angelique Davis; Division Chief of Marketplaces Andrea Caplan; Division Chief of Pageantry Tony Miller.
LANCO Concert Caps Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley with Song
Academy of Country Music Award–winning, platinum-selling band LANCO performs on Sunday, November 6, at the finale of the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley Festival, with what looks to be a delightful — and delicious — capper to the four-day, six-town celebration of the region’s bounty.
Santa Barbara City College Opens Dream Center for Undocumented Students
Santa Barbara City College unveiled its new Dream Center this week, celebrating Undocumented Student Week of Action with a grand opening on Wednesday in the Campus Center. The Dream Center will provide a space for undocumented students — or “dreamers,” those students eligible for state financial aid through the California Dream Act — to receive legal, academic, and financial assistance along with access to other resources and is part of SBCC’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Cultural Competency.
Goleta Homelessness Regional Action Plan Virtual Meeting
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Please join the City of Goleta, Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT), and CityNet next Monday, October 24, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. for a virtual meeting to discuss the Goleta Homelessness “Regional Action Plan.” Community members are invited to attend this monthly meeting to raise insights or concerns regarding the impacts of homelessness, and to work on collaborative responses.
Loma Alta Drive to Close for Next Six Months for Storm Preparations
Santa Barbara city officials announced plans to close Loma Alta Drive while streets and infrastructure management crews prepare the hillside road for “potential storm impacts” over the next few months. The winding road connecting the lower Westside to Cliff Drive on the Mesa — and about 10 acres...
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested for Burglary at Vacant Santa Barbara Home
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested last week allegedly in the act of burglarizing an empty home in the Riviera hills of Santa Barbara, and has been held in county jail for at least a week, according to Santa Barbara Police records. Police responded to the hillside home near Mission Ridge...
Storied Montecito Estate
Built on six steep acres, this three-year project by local builders Giffin & Crane overcame considerable site constraints primarily because of intricately coordinated teamwork between the owners, site managers, and dozens of subcontractors. Along the way, it became a prime example of Santa Barbara custom homebuilding. “Aside from the complexity...
Nathan Barrios Explodes in Santa Barbara’s 42-23 Victory over Buena
Nathan Barrios rushed for 216 yards on 17 carries and four touchdowns and the Santa Barbara High football team is still tied atop the Channel League standings after defeating Buena 42-23 on Friday night in Ventura. The Dons featured a powerful rushing attack led by Barrios and junior quarterback Abel...
City of Santa Barbara Awarded $200,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 21, 2022. The City of Santa Barbarba has been awarded a state grant by the California Office of Transportation Safety. The Santa Barbara Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.
