ALBANY, Ohio (WV News) — Meigs jumped out to a 34-0 lead and went on to defeat the Alexander Spartans 34-14 in TVC football action Friday night at Alexander. The win was the fourth in a row for the maroon and gold, and they clinched third place in the TVC’s Ohio Division, but more importantly it looks like the win over the Spartans locked up the Marauders second playoff appearance in the school history, and the first since 1998. During the COVID season of 2020 all schools in the state made the playoffs.

ALEXANDER, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO