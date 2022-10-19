Read full article on original website
Franklin D. Toothman, Sr.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Franklin D. Toothman, Sr., affectionately known as “Whitey," 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Clarksburg at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on July 12, 1933, in West Milford,...
Costumed characters at Clarksburg (West Virginia) trunk or treat collect oodles of candy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Princesses, superheroes, cartoon characters and a variety of other costumed children and adults filled the Clarksburg Amphitheater parking lot and walkway Saturday during the city's third annual trunk or treat. According to Tessa Fazzini, City Parks of Clarksburg recreation coordinator, 41 local businesses and...
Marion Co., West Virginia, Dancing with the Stars raises $72,000 for United Way, Chamber of Commerce
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a two-year hiatus, Marion County Dancing with the Stars returned on Saturday evening, with five dancing duos raising more than $72,000 for the Tygart Valley United Way and Marion County Chamber of Commerce. Hundreds of people gathered at the Falcon Center at Fairmont...
Norwood Elementary hosts Halloween Fun Run
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a brisk but sunny Saturday morning at Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort for the first Halloween Fun Run in support of the Norwood Elementary Parent Teachers Organization. More than 60 children and adults took to the course to see how...
EFHS GOALIE , 8 FSHS 9.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Kate Gribben almost scored in the first overti…
Honor Flight puts veterans in spotlight in Washington, D.C., and locally
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 military veterans returned to North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport Saturday evening after touring national memorial sites in Washington, D.C., as part of the Honor Flight program. There were well over 300 supporters on the airport tarmac to welcome the...
Braylyn Sparks rushes upfield in control of the ball.JPG
PHILIPPI. W.Va. (WV News) — Heading to sudden-victory overtime, Philip Barbour senior captai…
Fairmont Senior boys edge Frankfort with 2 late goals
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the Fairmont Senior boys soccer team’s 13 shots on goal, the one was that farthest from the goal broke the scoreless tie. With 13:07 remaining in the game, Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower sent a free kick from the 41-yard line towards the goal. The kick looked like it was going to met by a Fairmont Senior player near the goal, but wasn't, and the shot hit off the post and rolled in.
2 Western Pennsylvania men get prison in Harrison County, West Virginia, drug case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Western Pennsylvanians will serve at least 2 years of incarceration in West Virginia for bringing narcotics into Harrison County. Charles Que Sean Whatley, 28, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced by Harrison Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy in July to 2-10 years for possession with intent to deliver less than gram of fentanyl.
Gribben's goal in 2nd OT lifts Polar Bears to regionals
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Kate Gribben almost scored in the first overtime on a shot from the 10-yard line that struck the crossbar. Little did she know she would get another chance.
Grafton defeats Robert C. Byrd in penalty kicks to win section
CLARKSBURG, W. Va (WV News) — Grafton and Robert C. Byrd played a classic Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 title game where a one goal difference was going to be the outcome from the start. Both teams went through regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods 0-0 resulting in...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Zach Frazier Texas Tech Postgame 10/22/22
West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier had a tough time putting words to the mistakes the Mountaineer offense made in its ugly loss to Texas Tech. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVU struggles on both sides of the ball in loss to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia came into Texas Tech flying high off of a dramatic 43-40 over Baylor, having won 3 of 4 games and thinking they were getting things figured out this year after a difficult start. Instead, the West Texas sky caved in on them...
Braylyn Sparks scores golden goal as Philip Barbour keeps sectional title
PHILIPPI. W.Va. (WV News) — Heading to sudden-victory overtime, Philip Barbour senior captain Darcy Knight grabbed the attention of her team in the huddle. “I was like, ‘Hey, guys, this could be my last. I really don’t want to lose here. I know we have the potential.’” Knight reflected after the game. “We were definitely not playing as well as any of us thought we should.”
West Virginia thumped by Texas Tech, 48-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (WV News) — The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play in a 48-10 rout at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12). Texas Tech never trailed, scoring on the game’s opening drive on a 19-yard...
Morton, Brooks lift Texas Tech over West Virginia 48-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for two scores and Texas Tech used a fast start to beat West Virginia 48-10 on Saturday. Coming off a bye week and playing in Lubbock for the first time in nearly a month, the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) scored 17 points off of turnovers, broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 at home.
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers -Texas Tech Red Raiders Highlights, Interviews
LUBBOCK, Texas -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. The Mountaineers fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12 with the defeat.
Early lead propels Meigs past Spartans
ALBANY, Ohio (WV News) — Meigs jumped out to a 34-0 lead and went on to defeat the Alexander Spartans 34-14 in TVC football action Friday night at Alexander. The win was the fourth in a row for the maroon and gold, and they clinched third place in the TVC’s Ohio Division, but more importantly it looks like the win over the Spartans locked up the Marauders second playoff appearance in the school history, and the first since 1998. During the COVID season of 2020 all schools in the state made the playoffs.
No sugar-coating the Mountaineer loss at Texas Tech
There’s no way to sugar-coat what happened to West Virginia at Texas Tech Saturday afternoon. Just nine days removed from their best win of the season against Baylor, the Mountaineers fell completely flat in Lubbock, losing to the Red Raiders in about every way, shape and form.
New coach, similar profile for Texas Tech in 2022
West Virginia will travel to Lubbock for its seventh contest of the season to take on a Texas Tech team that’s hungry to get back in the win column after dropping its last two contests. Although the Red Raiders are now under the direction of first-year head coach Joey...
