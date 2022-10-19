ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

WTVM

Opelika man arrested on human trafficking charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A human trafficking suspect is in the Opelika Police Department’s custody following alleged reports. On Oct. 20, Mauriceo Antonio Edwards, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree human trafficking after an investigation by Opelika detectives. The case remains under investigation, and additional charges for the...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police Department’s ‘crime suppression detail’ results in multiple arrests and charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a Muscogee County “crime suppression operation.” The 3-day detail resulted in the following: 656+ contacts with people 48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court) 99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors) 38 criminal arrest warrants served 27 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lanett police seek suspects involved in mass shooting

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 9:41pm officers received a call to 1912 50th Avenue SW Lanett, AL, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers determined that there were 6 people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical treatment was provided by Lanett Fire and EMS, East Alabama Fire and EMS, East Alabama Medical Center EMS, and Huguley Fire Department and persons transported to multiple different hospitals for further treatment.
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Attorney General’s Office weighs in on 2021 gang-related murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Attorney General’s Office responded to the indictments of five alleged gang members reportedly connected to the dangerous Los Angeles street gang, Crips. The crew faces more charges after evidence was presented to a grand jury in Muscogee County. “Based on the information we collected...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Former Animal Farm co-owner denied bond in restroom cameras case; nine to ten new victims revealed to have come forward at hearing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The former co-owner of a popular Columbus restaurant who is facing charges of illegal surveillance in the establishment’s restrooms appeared in court Thursday afternoon, for a bond hearing. Earlier in the month, on Oct. 10, 2022, the attorney for 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, former co-owner of Animal Farm restaurant, filed a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. 27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The former co-owner of an Uptown Columbus restaurant appeared in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. Former Animal Farm Restaurant co-owner Dennis Thompson was arrested on several charges after hidden cameras were found in the unisex restroom of the restaurant on 12th Street. Thompson...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Teen shot in back at Warren Williams Homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex on Monday night. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the back. The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police responded to the scene of the shooting, in the area of 12th Street between Webster Avenue […]
COLUMBUS, GA

