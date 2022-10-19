Read full article on original website
WTVM
Opelika man arrested on human trafficking charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A human trafficking suspect is in the Opelika Police Department’s custody following alleged reports. On Oct. 20, Mauriceo Antonio Edwards, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree human trafficking after an investigation by Opelika detectives. The case remains under investigation, and additional charges for the...
Columbus Police Department’s ‘crime suppression detail’ results in multiple arrests and charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a Muscogee County “crime suppression operation.” The 3-day detail resulted in the following: 656+ contacts with people 48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court) 99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors) 38 criminal arrest warrants served 27 […]
Alabama couple killed in shooting, investigation underway
A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home.
Former restaurant owner to appear for bond hearing on felony charges related to cameras in restrooms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Columbus restaurant co-owner charged in a case involving illegal surveillance in his eatery’s restrooms is set to appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing. The attorney for Dennis Cleveland Thompson, 37, filed a motion on October 10, 2022 asking for a bond for his client. Thompson stands accused […]
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lanett police seek suspects involved in mass shooting
On October 13, 2022, at approximately 9:41pm officers received a call to 1912 50th Avenue SW Lanett, AL, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers determined that there were 6 people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical treatment was provided by Lanett Fire and EMS, East Alabama Fire and EMS, East Alabama Medical Center EMS, and Huguley Fire Department and persons transported to multiple different hospitals for further treatment.
WTVM
Attorney General’s Office weighs in on 2021 gang-related murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Attorney General’s Office responded to the indictments of five alleged gang members reportedly connected to the dangerous Los Angeles street gang, Crips. The crew faces more charges after evidence was presented to a grand jury in Muscogee County. “Based on the information we collected...
5 alleged gang members indicted in connection to 2021 Georgia murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Five alleged gang members operating in the Muscogee County area have been indicted on dozens of charges by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in connection to the shooting of a Columbus man in June 2021. The news release for Attorney General Chris Carr listed Corey Troupe, Jr., Elysia Cooley, Davion Dupas, […]
Former Animal Farm co-owner denied bond in restroom cameras case; nine to ten new victims revealed to have come forward at hearing
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The former co-owner of a popular Columbus restaurant who is facing charges of illegal surveillance in the establishment’s restrooms appeared in court Thursday afternoon, for a bond hearing. Earlier in the month, on Oct. 10, 2022, the attorney for 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, former co-owner of Animal Farm restaurant, filed a […]
wfxrtv.com
LaGrange man facing one count of ‘use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing’ after Kroger incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man faces a count of “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing” after the victim says he used his phone to take photos and/or videos up her skirt at a local Kroger. On Oct. 16, the LaGrange...
Columbus 19-year-old suspect in 2019 midtown shooting sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After three long years, a local Columbus family finally received closure after a 19-year-old shooting suspect appeared in Superior Court. Tellious Brown was just 17 years old when he was arrested and charged for the shooting death of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn back in April of 2019. According to the prosecutor on […]
WTVM
Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. 27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an...
Opelika-Auburn News
Candlelight vigil for Aniah Blanchard set for Sunday on Samford Lawn on anniversary of her death
A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at Auburn University to honor the life of Aniah Blanchard. Police investigators say the 19-year-old Southern Union State Community College student was abducted from a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn and murdered on that day three years ago. Since...
WTVM
Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The former co-owner of an Uptown Columbus restaurant appeared in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. Former Animal Farm Restaurant co-owner Dennis Thompson was arrested on several charges after hidden cameras were found in the unisex restroom of the restaurant on 12th Street. Thompson...
Man gets life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub days before Christmas
A man who attempted to drown his mother in a bathtub in her Meriwether County home days before Christmas in 2020 will be...
Georgia deputies searching for inmate who escaped from work release over a week ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Troup County are looking for an inmate who didn’t return from his work release early last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Zachariah Murray. He has has an active warrant...
Teen shot in back at Warren Williams Homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex on Monday night. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the back. The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police responded to the scene of the shooting, in the area of 12th Street between Webster Avenue […]
5 alleged members of Insane Crips indicted on gang, murder charges in south Georgia
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that four alleged members of the Insane Crips gang were indicted on murder and other charges in Muscogee County. The indictment stems from the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Columbus in 2021, according to Carr. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate who died in Lee County Jail identified as stand-off suspect
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released the name of an inmate who died after being found unresponsive in a Lee County jail cell on Oct 12. 33-year-old Randy Travis Navarre of Auburn, Alabama, was found in his holding cell with a “ligature fashioned out of a sheet,” according to the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Police: Auburn standoff suspect dead after being found unresponsive in Lee County Jail cell
The man arrested last week after a two-hour standoff with police died last Wednesday night, after he was found unresponsive in his cell with a sheet fashioned into a ligature which he had hung from a bracket in the ceiling, according to police. Randy Travis Navarre was 33. The Lee...
