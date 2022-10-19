Read full article on original website
Gloversville man arrested after standoff with police
A Gloversville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence-related standoff with police. The Gloversville Police Department said Michael Davies Jr., 29, was taken into custody after about three and a half hours.
SCSO: Ballston Spa man charges $18k on stolen card
A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly stole an elderly woman's credit card and used it to buy over $18,000 in products.
Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...
Saratoga PD arrest inmates accused of smuggling
Saratoga police arrested two individuals, Rondene J. Brust, 53 of Ballston Spa, and Bryan M. Brust, 32 of Ballston Spa on October 11. The two were allegedly involved in the passing of contraband in the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.
ACSO: Jailed Albany man caught with shank in pants
An Albany man, who was charged with murder in the second degree after a 2021 shooting, was caught with a homemade shank inside Albany County Jail, according to a press release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Wells man faces charges for assault, resisting arrest
Wells, VT- A Rutland County man is due in court on Monday after being accused of shooting at someone during an altercation Friday night. State Police say that Skye Rice, 29, from Wells, shot a rifle at a man during an argument in a house on East Wells Road. Rice...
New Jersey man arrested in Ballston Spa
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on two counts of alleged burglary. Robert Brown III, 43, of Wild Wood, New Jersey, was arrested on Tuesday.
Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
Trio accused of using fake money at Queensbury Walmart
A Troy resident was among three people busted on Friday, October 14, for allegedly using fake money at the Queensbury Walmart.
Washington County Police investigate gun shop burglary
According to Sheriff Jeffery J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a burglary at Calamity Jane's Firearms on Dix Avenue. Officers report there was police presence at the scene on the morning of October 21 as investigators look into the incident.
Troy man arrested for allegedly possessing stolen trailer
A Troy man was arrested on Monday. Fred Weinkauff, 64, allegedly hauled a trailer that was reported stolen in Warren County in February of 2019.
Saratoga police arrest man for alleged rape
Saratoga County Sheriffs arrested Jayden K. Buckmaster, 18 of Galway after an investigation of sexual assault against a minor. Buckmaster is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old child.
Police searching for missing teen
Police in Albany are looking for a missing teenager. 15-year-old Braedon Loveday was last seen around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon, on the 300 block of Western Avenue. Albany police say he is about six feet tall and was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.
Gloversville school shooting threat deemed invalid
Working together with city police, the Gloversville Enlarged School District has investigated reports of an alleged school shooting planned for today, October 21, at the high school.
Hudson Falls PD looking for alleged credit card thief
After police claim a man was caught on camera trying to use a stolen credit card at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Hudson Falls, investigators are trying to put a name to his face.
Town of White Creek employee accused of assaulting coworker
WHITE CREEK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cambridge man who is an employee of the White Creek Highway Department has been arrested, accused of assaulting a coworker. Investigators say back on September 20, just after 4:30 PM, Troopers investigated a complaint at the White Creek Highway Department.
Mother of injured infant says father should not be charged
The mother of the newborn baby, who was recently hospitalized, said the father should not be facing a criminal charge.
Albany police find missing teen
Albany Police are searching for the location of a missing teen. Taylor Parry was reported missing as of October 15.
Watervliet Police nab alleged phone scammer
On Saturday, October 15, the Watervliet Police Department investigated a complaint from an 89-year-old father who was called by someone who falsely stated he represented the Public Defender's Office.
Guns stolen in pre-dawn break-in at Calamity Jane’s gun store.
A break-in early this morning resulted in the theft of handguns from Calamity Jane’s gun shop on Dix Avenue in Hudson Falls. Harold Spiezio, Senior Investigator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said on the scene shortly before noon, that the theft involved “mostly handguns…possibly all handguns.
