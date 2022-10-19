ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...
mychamplainvalley.com

Wells man faces charges for assault, resisting arrest

Wells, VT- A Rutland County man is due in court on Monday after being accused of shooting at someone during an altercation Friday night. State Police say that Skye Rice, 29, from Wells, shot a rifle at a man during an argument in a house on East Wells Road. Rice...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
cnyhomepage.com

Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
WNYT

Police searching for missing teen

Police in Albany are looking for a missing teenager. 15-year-old Braedon Loveday was last seen around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon, on the 300 block of Western Avenue. Albany police say he is about six feet tall and was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Town of White Creek employee accused of assaulting coworker

WHITE CREEK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cambridge man who is an employee of the White Creek Highway Department has been arrested, accused of assaulting a coworker. Investigators say back on September 20, just after 4:30 PM, Troopers investigated a complaint at the White Creek Highway Department.
WHITE CREEK, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Guns stolen in pre-dawn break-in at Calamity Jane’s gun store.

A break-in early this morning resulted in the theft of handguns from Calamity Jane’s gun shop on Dix Avenue in Hudson Falls. Harold Spiezio, Senior Investigator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said on the scene shortly before noon, that the theft involved “mostly handguns…possibly all handguns.
HUDSON FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy