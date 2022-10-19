TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.

