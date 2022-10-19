Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Northbound I-5 closed in Sacramento County after big rig fire; fuel spills into Cosumnes River
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Northbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento County has been closed near Twin Cities Road on Thursday after at least one big rig caught fire in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least 80 gallons of fuel have spilled out on the roadway, with...
Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra
PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rollover accident impacts Interstate 80 commute near Roseville
Motorists can expect traffic delays along Westbound Interstate 80 this morning due to a rollover accident near the Highway 65 interchange. At this time there are no details on injuries. Emergency crews are on the scene. Motorists should be aware of possible slow moving traffic and possible delays if traveling...
goldcountrymedia.com
American Canyon Roundabout construction to begin Monday in Auburn
Caltrans is scheduled to start construction Monday on a safety improvement project, which includes a roundabout, at the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection. Construction crews, beginning in the evening hours, will work on a $9.9 million roadway project that will improve a quarter-mile segment of SR-49 near Lincoln Way and Borland Avenue in Auburn. The project will align two reversing curves to improve sight distance and safety by reducing the sharpness of each curve. The work will include replacing the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection with a traffic circle.
1 Person Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rocklin (Rocklin, CA)
According to the Rocklin Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened in the area of Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue near Whitney High School.
Firefighters credit smoke detectors for saving South Sacramento homeowners from fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early morning smoke detector alarms awakened and possibly saved South Sacramento homeowners from a fire, crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. Around 5 a.m. Saturday, paramedics with the Sacramento Metro Fire District drove to the area of Mirador Way and Del Prado Way in...
Power restored to Placer County residents
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. update: Power has been restored to all affected homes, according to PG&E. Original story: More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric. Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected....
Folsom Fire Department adds 3 new vehicles to its fleet
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Fire Department Volunteer Services recently added three new vehicles to its fleet to better serve the community and respond to emergencies. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was brought to Folsom to provide emergency preparedness and disaster response training to volunteers. “The new vehicles...
SUV crashes into south Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a south Sacramento home Friday morning. The scene is along Stacy Avenue, between Stockton Boulevard and Highway 99.Deputies at the scene said it appears some sort of domestic dispute preceded the crash. An ambulance was at the scene tending to some people, but their injuries looked to be minor. No other details have been released.
Officials identify driver killed in massive I-5 crash
Authorities on Thursday released the name of the driver killed in the Interstate 5 crash involving more than 60 vehicles near the Halsey-Brownville exit in Linn County.
Road closures in place after driver flees traffic stop in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Multiple people have been taken into custody after feeling a traffic stop and getting into a standoff with Sacramento Police.According to police, at roughly 4:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court.Everyone in the vehicle fled the traffic stop and entered a residential complex, leading officers to establish a perimeter. Police said the occupants of the vehicle might have been armed with a firearm when they ran from the scene."Doesn't really make me feel too safe in this area. I've grown up here since I was 12, and I'm starting to feel less and less safe as the years go on," said a neighbor.Sacramento Police say they do not have enough information to confirm or deny if this is connected to an East Sacramento shooting, that happened in the afternoon.
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
Road Closures for Ironman in Sacramento | Need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 4,000 athletes are getting ready to run Ironman California on Sunday in Sacramento, and several road closures are already in effect leading up to the race. This marks the second Ironman the city of Sacramento will be hosting after last year's event was canceled...
PG&E grants 1,100 acres of forest to CAL FIRE for demonstration forest
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE has been given 1,151 acres of forest from PG&E in Placer and Nevada counties as part of their planned 2,618 acre demonstration forest. This land, located at the headwaters of the American River in Sierra Nevada forestlands was acquired by CAL FIRE in partnership with the Placer Land […]
One person killed, 3 injured in Rocklin three car collision
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died following a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, according to police. Police said one person died while being taken to the hospital. Three others involved in the collision, […]
Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said. On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
Multi-car crash in Rocklin near Whitney High School
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A multi-car crash happened in Rocklin on Wednesday morning near Whitney High School according to the Rocklin Police Department.
abc10.com
Multiple people detained after heavy SWAT, Sacramento police presence in Pocket
Officials say they tried to stop a vehicle around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The occupants of the vehicle then fled into the West Lake Apartments on Shoal Court.
2news.com
PCSO: Antique items stolen from home after Mosquito fire evacuations recovered: five arrested
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant at a home in Sacramento revealed stolen antiques from a home in Placer County, firearms and drugs. Foresthill Deputies and Detectives worked a case from Michigan Bluff in which the victim’s family antiques and generational heirlooms from the 1800’s were stolen.
