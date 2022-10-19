ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra

PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rollover accident impacts Interstate 80 commute near Roseville

Motorists can expect traffic delays along Westbound Interstate 80 this morning due to a rollover accident near the Highway 65 interchange. At this time there are no details on injuries. Emergency crews are on the scene. Motorists should be aware of possible slow moving traffic and possible delays if traveling...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

American Canyon Roundabout construction to begin Monday in Auburn

Caltrans is scheduled to start construction Monday on a safety improvement project, which includes a roundabout, at the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection. Construction crews, beginning in the evening hours, will work on a $9.9 million roadway project that will improve a quarter-mile segment of SR-49 near Lincoln Way and Borland Avenue in Auburn. The project will align two reversing curves to improve sight distance and safety by reducing the sharpness of each curve. The work will include replacing the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection with a traffic circle.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Power restored to Placer County residents

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. update: Power has been restored to all affected homes, according to PG&E. Original story: More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric. Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Folsom Fire Department adds 3 new vehicles to its fleet

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Fire Department Volunteer Services recently added three new vehicles to its fleet to better serve the community and respond to emergencies. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was brought to Folsom to provide emergency preparedness and disaster response training to volunteers. “The new vehicles...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

SUV crashes into south Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a south Sacramento home Friday morning. The scene is along Stacy Avenue, between Stockton Boulevard and Highway 99.Deputies at the scene said it appears some sort of domestic dispute preceded the crash. An ambulance was at the scene tending to some people, but their injuries looked to be minor. No other details have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Road closures in place after driver flees traffic stop in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Multiple people have been taken into custody after feeling a traffic stop and getting into a standoff with Sacramento Police.According to police, at roughly 4:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court.Everyone in the vehicle fled the traffic stop and entered a residential complex, leading officers to establish a perimeter. Police said the occupants of the vehicle might have been armed with a firearm when they ran from the scene."Doesn't really make me feel too safe in this area. I've grown up here since I was 12, and I'm starting to feel less and less safe as the years go on," said a neighbor.Sacramento Police say they do not have enough information to confirm or deny if this is connected to an East Sacramento shooting, that happened in the afternoon.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Road Closures for Ironman in Sacramento | Need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 4,000 athletes are getting ready to run Ironman California on Sunday in Sacramento, and several road closures are already in effect leading up to the race. This marks the second Ironman the city of Sacramento will be hosting after last year's event was canceled...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One person killed, 3 injured in Rocklin three car collision

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died following a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, according to police. Police said one person died while being taken to the hospital. Three others involved in the collision, […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy