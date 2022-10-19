ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Lockdown occurs at Rocky Mount High

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351Oqk_0iezadR900

Rocky Mount High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report that a young female who is not a Rocky Mount High student may have been seen inside the school building, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson told the Telegram via e-mail.

The lockdown went into effect at 8 a.m. and was lifted at 8:45 a.m., Jackson said.

The lockdown allowed school administrators to secure each classroom safely — and with assistance from police, the situation was resolved and no unidentified female was found to be on the campus, Jackson said.

There was no weapon on the campus at any time, Jackson said.

The school’s personnel and law enforcement are continuing to investigate, Jackson said.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount school lockdown incident under investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — The Rocky Mount Police Department reported that Rocky Mount High School went into lockdown on the morning of October 19th, 2022. Officials said they received reports of an unidentified woman in the building. The RMPD said that the situation was resolved, the students are safe, and there was not a weapon present on campus.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
cbs17

Wakefield Middle School student threatens to bring gun to campus; student handcuffed as fight breaks out same day, principal says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wakefield Middle School student threatened to bring a gun to campus and a fight broke out Friday morning, according to the principal. In a letter sent out to parents, Principal Kiley Brown said a student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to school and harm another student at the school, which is located in north Raleigh at 2300 Wakefield Pines Dr. The incident was reported to a tip line, and a parent and a teacher contacted administrators regarding the threat, the letter from Brown said.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Kinston police arrest, charge suspects after investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department announced arrests after a two-week investigation following complaints from citizens about drug activity. On Oct. 20, C-Squad Officers concluded a two-week-long investigation into gang activity, illegal weapons possession and drug sales. Officers, with the assistance of the Investigations Division and the department’s SWAT Team, executed a search […]
KINSTON, NC
FOX8 News

Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
RALEIGH, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

New Interim Superintendent welcomed in Northampton

JACKSON – Dr. Rosa Atkins is ready to work hard as she takes the reins of Northampton County Schools for the next three years. “That’s what we’re all about in education. We are not afraid of doing hard work,” Atkins said. “It just has to be the right work, and that’s what we’re focused on.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Grifton police officer hit during Highway 11 traffic stop

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop on a busy Eastern Carolina highway this afternoon. The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 11, just inside Lenoir County around 4:15 p.m. Trooper Jared January said a Grifton police officer had...
GRIFTON, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: Community concerns lead to drug arrests

In response to complaints from citizens, the Kinston Police Department conducted an investigation related to a house within our community where drugs were being sold. The community reported increased vehicle and foot traffic, weapons, discarded trash and the sale of illegal drugs. With the assistance from our community members, we were able to effectively address this situation.
KINSTON, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy