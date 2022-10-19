Lockdown occurs at Rocky Mount High

Rocky Mount High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report that a young female who is not a Rocky Mount High student may have been seen inside the school building, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson told the Telegram via e-mail.

The lockdown went into effect at 8 a.m. and was lifted at 8:45 a.m., Jackson said.

The lockdown allowed school administrators to secure each classroom safely — and with assistance from police, the situation was resolved and no unidentified female was found to be on the campus, Jackson said.

There was no weapon on the campus at any time, Jackson said.

The school’s personnel and law enforcement are continuing to investigate, Jackson said.