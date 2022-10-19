ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Sheriff: Missing man found safe

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) -- Alex Droske has been found safe, according to the Antrim County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------------------------------- ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that they are searching for a missing person from the Village of Bellaire. Alex Droske, 23, has...
BELLAIRE, MI
Man arraigned on murder charge in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man has been arraigned on multiple charges in relation to the death of a 21-year-old man in Lake County, according to the Lake County Prosecutors. Danny McCarthy, 62, was arraigned on Thursday for the following charges:. One count of open murder,. One count of...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Woman thanks Cadillac medical staff who saved her from COVID

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A joyful reunion took place at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hosptial on Friday. Last year, Elaine Harless was brought to the intensive care unit after catching COVID-19. Her family was told she might not have two days left to live. Harless spent almost a month in...
CADILLAC, MI
Annual Chili Cook-Off to return to Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City's annual Chili Cook-Off is set to begin on Sunday, October 23!. The event is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. and will be held outside on the front lawn on the Traverse Area District Library, located at 610 Woodmere Avenue. Judging will...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Holiday store re-opens its doors for one last weekend

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It may be October, but it's never too early to start thinking about decorating for Christmas. What once was a staple holiday store in the community, Country Christmas in Leelanau County closed its doors a few years ago. But on Friday, they opened for...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Leland picks up district title in 1-0 win over Charlevoix

LEELANAU COUNTY -- District titles are being handed out in boys soccer this week and the Leland Comets picked up their first district in two years on Thursday night. The Comets went up against Charlevoix and scored a goal midway through the second half for the 1-0 victory. Next up...
LELAND, MI

