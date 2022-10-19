The Bulls return to the United Center to tip-off their home schedule against longtime rival Cleveland in the first of four with the Cavaliers this season. Chicago took three of four in the series last year and have won seven of the last 10 overall. Bulls center Nikola Vučević recorded a double-double in three of the four meetings last year and averaged 19.5 ppg and 11.8 rpg in the series.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO