Chicago Bulls Point Guard Ayo Dosunmu Isn't Just a Placeholder

Yeah, it's only been one game. But that's all it took for many folks to realize Chicago Bulls' point guard Ayo Dosunmu is the real deal. With Lonzo Ball sidelined, Dosunmu won the starting job through training camp and preseason. He turned out to be a critical factor in the Bulls' opening-night victory over the Miami Heat.
Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win

After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
NBA admits missed call on DeRozan game-winner attempt

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report from Friday's Chicago Bulls game against the Wizards, which Washington won 102-100, had one incorrect no-call. The report, which is one of the litany of day-after dispatches the league issues to vet referee calls and no-calls in close games, said Saturday afternoon that Wizards forward Anthony Gill should have been called for a shooting foul on the DeMar DeRozan 3-point attempt with 2.6 seconds to play that, if made, would have put the Bulls ahead 103-102.
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Cavaliers (10.22.22)

The Bulls return to the United Center to tip-off their home schedule against longtime rival Cleveland in the first of four with the Cavaliers this season. Chicago took three of four in the series last year and have won seven of the last 10 overall. Bulls center Nikola Vučević recorded a double-double in three of the four meetings last year and averaged 19.5 ppg and 11.8 rpg in the series.
LaVine to miss 2nd straight game for injury management

Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star guard, is expected to make his season debut at Saturday's home opener versus the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Bulls said he'll miss his second straight game on Friday due to left knee injury management. In a surprise, LaVine didn't play in Wednesday's season...
Bulls to introduce new in-seat merchandise delivery

Need some Bulls gear to rep while you're at the United Center?. No need to take your attention away from the game action. The Chicago Bulls and "Klarna" – an all-in-one shopping service and popular interest-free Pay in 4 option – are pairing up to introduce a new system to deliver purchased gear from the Madhouse Team Store directly to fans' seats at the United Center, according to PR Newswire.
NBA Twitter rips Pat Bev's playoff declaration to Lakers fans

That was the reaction of many on social media following Patrick Beverley's pregame speech to Los Angeles Lakers fans Thursday. Prior to tipoff of the Lakers' home opener against the Clippers, Beverley took the mic at center court of Crypto.com Arena and proclaimed the Purple and Gold would make the playoffs this season.
