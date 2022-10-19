ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
CHEYENNE, WY
Gordon celebrates opening of new assisted living homes for veterans and their families in Buffalo

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Wyoming’s first skilled nursing facility dedicated to veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star families, according to a release from the governor’s office. The state-funded Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility adds three cottages, each accommodating 12 veterans,...
WYOMING STATE

