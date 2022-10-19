Read full article on original website
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program to stop taking new applications as funds expected to run out
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Expecting to run out of funds by early spring 2023, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop taking new applications and letters of intent on Nov. 10, the Wyoming Department of Family Services said Friday. The change is expected to impact only those who haven’t yet...
Gordon celebrates opening of new assisted living homes for veterans and their families in Buffalo
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Wyoming’s first skilled nursing facility dedicated to veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star families, according to a release from the governor’s office. The state-funded Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility adds three cottages, each accommodating 12 veterans,...
