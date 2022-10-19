Person of Interest in Oklahoma Quadruple Murder and Dismemberment Has Been Arrested with Stolen Car in Florida, Cops Say

Read full article on original website
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Man says he was shot 10 years ago by person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder case
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A man is speaking out 10 years after being shot by a man Okmulgee Police said is a person of interest in their quadruple homicide investigation. In a FOX23 Exclusive, Robert Skinner recalled the day he was shot in the back by Joe Kennedy in January of 2012.
news9.com
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Tulsa, Authorities Investigating
A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:18 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Police said the caller heard multiple shots, and the victim was found dead on...
KOCO
77-year-old suspect in custody after law enforcement swarms Lincoln County RV park
CHANDLER, Okla. — Law enforcement swarmed a small RV park Friday afternoon in Lincoln County, looking for a suspect wanted on shooting charges in Pottawatomie County. "They had the road all blocked off. And then, all of a sudden here comes a whole herd of them," witness Jeff Gray said.
Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
californiaexaminer.net
The Oklahoma Triple Murder Suspect Appears In Florida Court On Unrelated Charges
The man labeled as a “person of interest” in the grisly deaths of four men in Oklahoma last week made his first court appearance on unrelated charges in Volusia County, Florida, on Wednesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, is suspected of car theft and evading punishment. Kennedy, tied at the...
news9.com
Victim In Tulsa Axe Attack Dies From Injuries
The man who was attacked with an axe and struck in the head has died from his injuries, according to Tulsa Police. Investigators say the victim, 22-year-old James "Jimmy" Patterson was sitting on the couch in the apartment eating when Israel Trejo was standing in the living room holding an axe that he was trying to buy from someone else.
6 teens in custody following car chase overnight
TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 21, at about 1 a.m., Tulsa police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Parkway near 31st. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1300 South Main Street. A teen driver pulled the vehicle to the side. Police officers stepped out of their...
Tulsa police seeking public’s help after 17-year-old killed, 15-year-old wounded
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for the public’s help after a 17-year-old was shot and killed and a 15-year-old was wounded early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. near the 1500 block of E. 48th Street North. The 911 caller said...
Judge orders Tulsa County DA’s daughter to undergo competency evaluation
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge approved a competency evaluation request for Jennifer Kunzweiler, the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney (DA) Steve Kunzweiler, Thursday. According to court records, Jennifer Kunzweiler is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon after Tulsa Police said she stabbed her...
WINKNEWS.com
Escaped Georgia prisoner found walking along I-75 in Charlotte County
Troopers have found a convicted murderer who escaped from prison in Georgia. Anthony Moret, 67, was found walking on southbound I-75, at mile marker 158, in Charlotte County. A warrant check revealed he had an active warrant for escape while serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder.
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
Family of man found dead in trunk of car frustrated after suspects back out of plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a man shot to death earlier this year are frustrated after the two people suspected of killing him backed out of a plea deal on Friday. Melvin Wilcox was reported missing in March, and days later was found dead in the trunk...
Tulsa police say man dies after he was hit in head with axe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit in the head with an axe on Monday. Israel Trejo was initially arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he swung and hit 21-year-old James “Jimmy” Patterson in the head with an axe in downtown Tulsa.
KTUL
Tulsa police seek to identify person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a person of interest involved in financial crimes. Police say the woman seen in the pictures is suspected of using the victim's credit cards at various stores around Tulsa. If anyone recgonizes this person they are asked...
Mother of Tulsa man arrested for choking two people calls for better mental healthcare in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Amberlyn Villegas told FOX23 Thursday that it’s hard for her to believe her son, Armando, is sitting in jail. “It broke my heart as a mom,” she said. “I’m just wondering what is happening to my son.”. Tulsa Police said Armando Villegas...
More questions than answers surround the deaths of four friends found dead in an Oklahoma river
The desperate pleas appeared online shortly after the four friends disappeared last week — a man asking if anyone had seen his cousins. A wife looking for her husband. A mother searching for the father of their four children. Days later, their families got the devastating news. The dismembered...
KOCO
Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
Friends, loved ones remember the life of the 22-year-old man who was killed in an axe attack
TULSA, Okla. — James, ‘Jimi’ Patterson, succumbed to his injuries Thursday night after Tulsa Police said a man attacked him with an axe earlier this week. His older sister, Alyssa Robichaud, had to say goodbye to her little brother sooner than she ever imagined. “We were very...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues search for clues in 2021 Turley disappearances
TULSA, Okla. — A year after three people disappeared in Turley last October, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues looking for clues. 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 56-year-old Dwayne Selby were supposed to be at a horse show in Texas during the third week of October but never made it home.
Police investigate shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning. Police said one man was shot at Savanna Landing Apartments near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Shell casings and a hammer were found in the street outside the apartment complex, according...
