Russian attacks on Ukrainian utilities prompt energy rationing

Russia's recent escalation of attacks targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure has caused rolling blackouts throughout the country and prompted Ukrainian officials to urge citizens to cut back on electricity use. Why it matters: The attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure threaten to leave many Ukrainians without electricity, water and heat as winter...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Russia orders immediate evacuation from occupied Kherson

Russian authorities ordered residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave “immediately” Saturday ahead of a potential Ukrainian advance to reclaim the area, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Kherson has been occupied by Russia since the early days of its invasion of Ukraine in...
U.S. has evidence of Iranian troops "on the ground" in Crimea

The U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea assisting Russia's drone strikes in Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday at a press briefing, AP reported. Driving the news: Russia's escalation of attacks — in some cases with the...
Exclusive: Emails reveal warning to Trump team about fraud claims

A senior White House lawyer expressed concerns to President Trump's advisers and attorneys about the president signing a sworn court statement verifying inaccurate evidence of voter fraud, according to emails from December 2020 obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The emails shed new light on a federal judge's explosive finding...
Defense Department to give travel funds for troops seeking abortions

The Department of Defense will give travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who are seeking an abortion but live in states that have banned the medical procedure, according to a new order from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday. Why it matters: Austin said the Supreme...
GOP congressional leaders split on Ukraine aid

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday called for "additional air defenses, long-range fires, and humanitarian and economic support" to Ukraine in the wake of ongoing Russian attacks. Why it matters: The pronouncement represents McConnell's latest break with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who signaled earlier this week...
Trump claims pardons, immigration records count as personal property

Former President Trump is claiming that nine documents containing packages on pardons and immigration policies are personal property, according to new court filings addressing the special master reviewing the materials. Why it matters: The records are the center of a legal dispute with the Department of Justice, which seized boxes...
Xi pushes to accelerate China's scientific "self-reliance"

Science was front and center in Chinese President Xi Jinping's address to the Communist Party Congress on Sunday, reiterating the country's aspirations and potential paths to becoming a global science and tech powerhouse. The big picture: "Science and tech is the most important aspect of China’s overall desire to be...
Senate debates zero in on abortion

Democrats are intent on making abortion a defining issue of the midterm election cycle and painting Republican opponents of the procedure as extremists. But it's unclear whether that intense focus will keep them in control of the Senate. State of play: Polls show that since the Supreme Court overturned Roe...
First look: Biden backs federal fund for abortion support

President Biden would support a federal fund for people who need to take time off work and pay for childcare to obtain an abortion, he said in an interview forum with NowThis that will air Sunday on social media. Why it matters: It's one of his strongest public comments in...
The latest threat to the CFPB could reverberate big time

Three Trump-appointed judges in Texas declared the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding structure unconstitutional on Wednesday in a decision with the potential to reverberate throughout the financial industry. Why it matters: The reasoning behind the ruling, if upheld, could potentially invalidate all the rules enacted by the CFPB over its...
Germany's Scholz confirms visit to China next month

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Friday that he will visit China with a business delegation next month. He will be the first G7 leader to travel there since the start of COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: As President Xi Jinping moves to secure a third term in office, Scholz's...
Former Chinese leader escorted out of Communist Party Congress

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress on Saturday, Reuters reports. Driving the news: Hu, who was sitting next to President Xi Jinping, was led off the stage by two stewards. An explanation was not given for the incident...
