Saint Charles, MO

82-year-old killed in three-car crash in St. Charles

By Liz Dowell
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – An elderly man was killed in a three-car crash in St. Charles on Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call around 1:25 p.m. on northbound US-67 at Richard Drive.

Shawn D. Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, was heading northbound on 67 in his 2020 Hino Conventional truck when he failed to brake at a red light.

At the same time, George D. Redenius, 82, of Staunton, Illinois, was heading eastbound in his 2015 Ford F150. He drove through the intersection of 67 and Richard Road.

Jordan T. Bryant, 26, of Alton, Illinois and his passenger Phoenix I. Heern, 25, of Alton, Illinois were headed westbound through the intersection of US 67 and Richard Road in Bryant’s 2007 Pontiac G6.

Millfelt struck Redenius. Redenius was pushed into Bryant. Bryant ran off the left side of the roadway. Millfelt and Redenius were run off the right side of the roadway.

Redenius was pronounced dead by Dr. Chauhan at St. Louis Hospital. Everyone else suffered minor injuries and were treated at SSM Health, DePaul Hospital.

FOX 2

