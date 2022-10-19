WALDORF, Md. – Today, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is saying a bittersweet farewell to an outstanding Police Officer and person. Master Corporal Renee Cuyler #295 is retiring after more than 25 years of dedicated service to Charles County. Her partner, K-9 Cooper, is beginning his retirement as well after being part of the CCSO family for 8 years!

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO