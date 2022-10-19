Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 10, 2022 – October 16, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,542 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-59050. On October 10, 2022, deputies responded to ‘Smokoholic’ located at 1761 Horace Ward Road...
Bay Net
CCSO Master Corporal Renee Cuyler And K-9 Cooper Retire After Years Of Dedicated Service
WALDORF, Md. – Today, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is saying a bittersweet farewell to an outstanding Police Officer and person. Master Corporal Renee Cuyler #295 is retiring after more than 25 years of dedicated service to Charles County. Her partner, K-9 Cooper, is beginning his retirement as well after being part of the CCSO family for 8 years!
Bay Net
Annapolis Man Killed In Prince George’s County Hit-And-Run
GREENBELT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt. The victim is 22-year-old Zarek Lynch of Annapolis. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road where they discovered Lynch unresponsive...
Bay Net
Calvert Man Arrested On Multiple Attempted Murder And Gun Charges In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 19, 2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. The passenger, and...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Stabbing In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On October 21, 2022 at approximately 2:11 am, officers responded to the area of Marda Lane and Janwall Street for a reported stabbing. Officers met with the victim of the incident who advised that he was stabbed multiple times by a subject known to him. The...
Police: Prince George's County officer injured in Bowie crash
BOWIE, Md. — A Prince George's County officer was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning following a crash in Bowie, Maryland. Prince George's County Police Department say an officer, while in its cruiser, collided with another driver in the 3300 block of Church Road. The officer was taken...
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Convicted Felon Punches Police K9 In Lexington Park While Fleeing From Deputies: Sheriff
A convicted felon in Maryland is facing more than a dozen new charges after punching a police K9 in the face as he attempted to flee investigators conducting a drug sweep in St. Mary's County, authorities announced. Lexington Park resident Thomas Donnell Evans, 42, was arrested on drug and weapon...
fox5dc.com
Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County
BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
Teenage boys face gun, drug charges after Maryland State police trooper stops to check on disabled car
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges as adults after a trooper found them with guns and marijuana in a disabled car. MSP said the trooper stopped to check on the car Thursday around 11:30 p.m. It was sitting on […]
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In P.G. County
ADELPHI, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in the Adelphi area. The victim is 52-year-old Christopher Carter of Fort Washington. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 10:10 am, officers responded to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road. The...
Bay Net
MISSING TEENS: Damien Johnson And Leilani Moreno; Ages 15-13
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – This morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing persons in separate cases. Missing Person, Damien Johnson (15 y/o W/M). He was last seen yesterday evening in the Mechanicsville area wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweatpants. Case #53826-22.
Police: Construction worker hit and killed by car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a construction worker was hit by a car Thursday morning, killing him as he was standing in a closed section of the roadway. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department, 52-year-old Christopher Carter was working as...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Montgomery County Council building parking garage in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking garage at the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported at 10:40 AM Tuesday.
Bay Net
Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County
FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
Prince William County police looking for suspects who reportedly shot at 17-year-old’s car
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects after they reportedly shot at the car of a 17-year-old victim on Wednesday afternoon.
wellsvillesun.com
Dangerous child predator from Bath NY arrested in Baltimore County, Maryland
Registered sex offender, child kidnapper, held by authorities. Anthony Kroeger was arrested last week after kidnapping a 14 year old from Bath NY. He was apprehended in Washington DC, the minor was rescued, and a bloodied Kroeger was jailed. Then they let him out of custody and Bath PD issued...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
NBC Washington
Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's
A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
