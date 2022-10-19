ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 10, 2022 – October 16, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,542 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-59050. On October 10, 2022, deputies responded to ‘Smokoholic’ located at 1761 Horace Ward Road...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Annapolis Man Killed In Prince George’s County Hit-And-Run

GREENBELT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt. The victim is 22-year-old Zarek Lynch of Annapolis. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road where they discovered Lynch unresponsive...
GREENBELT, MD
Police Investigate Stabbing In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On October 21, 2022 at approximately 2:11 am, officers responded to the area of Marda Lane and Janwall Street for a reported stabbing. Officers met with the victim of the incident who advised that he was stabbed multiple times by a subject known to him. The...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
BOWIE, MD
MISSING TEENS: Damien Johnson And Leilani Moreno; Ages 15-13

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – This morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing persons in separate cases. Missing Person, Damien Johnson (15 y/o W/M). He was last seen yesterday evening in the Mechanicsville area wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweatpants. Case #53826-22.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County

FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
ADELPHI, MD

