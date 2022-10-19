ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Col. City’s Arntz does it again for Gem of the Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second week in a row Columbia City scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a game, and for the second week in a row it was Josh Arntz doing the damage as the senior tallied his second straight Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honor!
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Democrats "Contract with Women" tour makes stop in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana Democrats gathered at Allen County Democratic Party Headquarters to pledge a fight for women's rights. Eight democratic nominees signed a contract pledging to focus on addressing seven issues:. Restoring the freedom to choose. Expanding the right to birth control and other contraceptives. Fixing Indiana’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Memorial for former North Side football coach Terrance Miles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Family and friends of former North Side High School football coach Terrance Lynn Miles honored him with a memorial Thursday, what would have been his 42nd birthday. The 36-year-old was shot and killed in 2017 at an apartment complex east of downtown Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Electric Works Phase II bond amendment approved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission unanimously approved an amendment to a bond for RTM Ventures, LLC, the developer of the Electric Works project. In January, the Economic Development Commission approved a bond worth $32 million dollars for Phase II, but on Thursday that bond was amended to $46 million. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Make it make scents’: New candle bar in SW Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A place where you can let your creativity emerge, this new DIY candle bar is the perfect spot for birthdays, date nights or a girls night out. Wixporium is a new local business owned by Londria Ladner that opened on Thursday, and says she is thrilled to bring her candle bar to Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Despite Closure, Trophy Business Still Receives Calls

Even though Acey’s Trophies & Awards, 301 S. Scott St., Warsaw, officially closed June 1, not everyone is aware Acey’s is no longer doing business. Chuck Lisenbee died in mid-May a few days after an unexpected illness at IU Hospital in Indianapolis. His widow, Teresa, said he was working up until his death.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Crews respond to fire on Fort Wayne’s west side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:40 a.m. They were called out to the 1900 block of Bequette Street. Three people were in the two-story home. All three evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Student reacts to Trine University instructor who faces child exploitation charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a Trine University instructor faces several charges of child sex crimes. On Wednesday, a student is reacting to the news. The Angola Police Department says the case involves a months-long investigation into 32-year-old Steven Messer who Wednesday night sits in the Stueben County Jail.
ANGOLA, IN
WANE 15

10/21 Highlight Zone – Sectional Openers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional play kicked off on Friday and Columbia City and Wayne provided fans with an instant classic as the Eagles scored in the final minute to edge the Generals 41-36 in a thrilling “Game of the Week” to headline the Highlight Zone!
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WOWO News

Indiana Election Board moves poll worker data after breach, arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Nicodemus Relocates To Market Street

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for Nicodemus Cards and Gaming, 118 W. Market St., Warsaw. Co-owner Mike Hadley and wife Diana and co-owner Mark Lidell have owned the store since November 2020 but relocated to the Market Street location about two weeks ago. Nicodemus sells cards, card-related...
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy