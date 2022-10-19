Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Students shave principal’s head, tape teacher to a wall to celebrate fundraiser
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Most Precious Blood Catholic School wrapped up a fundraiser to raise money for new recess equipment Friday. The reward? Students were allowed to tape a teacher to the wall and shave the principal’s head. The students raised over $6,000 through Money...
Col. City’s Arntz does it again for Gem of the Night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second week in a row Columbia City scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a game, and for the second week in a row it was Josh Arntz doing the damage as the senior tallied his second straight Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honor!
wfft.com
Democrats "Contract with Women" tour makes stop in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana Democrats gathered at Allen County Democratic Party Headquarters to pledge a fight for women's rights. Eight democratic nominees signed a contract pledging to focus on addressing seven issues:. Restoring the freedom to choose. Expanding the right to birth control and other contraceptives. Fixing Indiana’s...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
WANE-TV
Memorial for former North Side football coach Terrance Miles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Family and friends of former North Side High School football coach Terrance Lynn Miles honored him with a memorial Thursday, what would have been his 42nd birthday. The 36-year-old was shot and killed in 2017 at an apartment complex east of downtown Fort Wayne.
Electric Works Phase II bond amendment approved
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission unanimously approved an amendment to a bond for RTM Ventures, LLC, the developer of the Electric Works project. In January, the Economic Development Commission approved a bond worth $32 million dollars for Phase II, but on Thursday that bond was amended to $46 million. […]
WANE-TV
‘Make it make scents’: New candle bar in SW Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A place where you can let your creativity emerge, this new DIY candle bar is the perfect spot for birthdays, date nights or a girls night out. Wixporium is a new local business owned by Londria Ladner that opened on Thursday, and says she is thrilled to bring her candle bar to Fort Wayne.
Times-Union Newspaper
Despite Closure, Trophy Business Still Receives Calls
Even though Acey’s Trophies & Awards, 301 S. Scott St., Warsaw, officially closed June 1, not everyone is aware Acey’s is no longer doing business. Chuck Lisenbee died in mid-May a few days after an unexpected illness at IU Hospital in Indianapolis. His widow, Teresa, said he was working up until his death.
WANE-TV
Crews respond to fire on Fort Wayne’s west side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:40 a.m. They were called out to the 1900 block of Bequette Street. Three people were in the two-story home. All three evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
WANE-TV
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Student reacts to Trine University instructor who faces child exploitation charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a Trine University instructor faces several charges of child sex crimes. On Wednesday, a student is reacting to the news. The Angola Police Department says the case involves a months-long investigation into 32-year-old Steven Messer who Wednesday night sits in the Stueben County Jail.
WANE-TV
Woman admits to bilking Fort Wayne homeowners associations, will pay back $180K
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who admitted to bilking several Fort Wayne homeowners associations out of more than $180,000 now must pay back the money she stole and will likely spend time in prison. Lisa Austin Downey pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud in U.S....
10/21 Highlight Zone – Sectional Openers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional play kicked off on Friday and Columbia City and Wayne provided fans with an instant classic as the Eagles scored in the final minute to edge the Generals 41-36 in a thrilling “Game of the Week” to headline the Highlight Zone!
WOWO News
Indiana Election Board moves poll worker data after breach, arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
Times-Union Newspaper
Nicodemus Relocates To Market Street
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for Nicodemus Cards and Gaming, 118 W. Market St., Warsaw. Co-owner Mike Hadley and wife Diana and co-owner Mark Lidell have owned the store since November 2020 but relocated to the Market Street location about two weeks ago. Nicodemus sells cards, card-related...
WANE-TV
‘My mother needs to know’: Family seeks answers to Fort Wayne man’s killing
There are a few people who know the answer to that question, but no one is talking. Antwon “Twond” Davis, one of Elgin’s six older siblings, wants to know why anyone would shoot the affable, fun loving father of nine children on his 34th birthday two years ago, Oct. 22, 2020.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Fire Department responds to house fire in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire that happened Friday afternoon on Fort Wayne’s north side. Firefighters were called to 1233 Valdosta Drive around 2:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and roof of the home when they arrived. After an initial...
