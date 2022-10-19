Read full article on original website
Powerball Jackpot Reaches $550 Million for Drawing on Saturday, October 22
The jackpot for this Saturday’s Powerball lottery drawing has reached an estimated $550,000,000. According to the Maryland Lottery, the estimated cash option for the drawing is $277.5 million. Addition details below:. “Two dollars and a dream are all it takes to try to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday,...
First Lady Yumi Hogan and County Executive Marc Elrich Attend Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at South Korean UNDBIO for U.S. R&D HQ in Rockville
County Executive Marc Elrich and Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan attended a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 18, to mark the beginning of construction at the UNDBIO’s new U.S. R&D headquarters at 12441 Parklawn Drive in Rockville. Addition details below per the State of Maryland:. ANNAPOLIS, MD—First...
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
Trippy Tacos in Glenmont Named “Absolute Best Nachos in Maryland” by Mashed
Mashed is a global, multi-platform food brand with an audience of 25 million monthly readers and over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. They recently released a list of the “absolute best nachos in every state” and Glenmont’s very own Trippy Tacos earned the nod for Maryland. Per...
Marybeth Ayres and J. Bradford McCullough Appointed to the Montgomery County Circuit Court
—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Justin Gregory to the Garrett County Circuit Court, Marybeth Ayres to the Montgomery County Circuit Court, J. Bradford McCullough to the Montgomery County Circuit Court, and Cathi V. Coates to the Worcester County District Court—the first woman in state history to serve on that court.
Maryland Department of Health Announces First Human Monkeypox-Related Death in the State
Per The Maryland Department of Health (MDH): The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed and reported the death of a Maryland resident in which human monkeypox (MPX) was a contributing factor. The individual was immunocompromised, resulting in a more severe case. MDH will not be providing additional information to protect patient confidentiality.
Mountain Bike Skills Park Now Complete at Fairland Recreational Park (Photos)
Montgomery Parks will host a ribbon cutting for The Pit at Fairland Bike Park from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Pit is a new mountain bike skills park that includes a variety of features such as rollers, kicker ramps, wall rides, drops, and skinnies of all types. Montgomery Parks Principal Natural Resources Specialist Bob Turnbull oversaw the completion of the project. He said Montgomery Parks’ trail crew, in collaboration with consultants American Ramp Company, has created a space that beginner, intermediate and advanced mountain bikers will love to ride.
