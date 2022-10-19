Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Brooksville police chief resigns
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The police chief of Brooksville, Virginia Rich, has resigned. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby confirmed the information with WTVA 9 News on Thursday. WTVA has been unable to get in contact with the mayor's office to learn why Rich resigned. According to the 2020 Census, the...
Commercial Dispatch
Diabetes walk to honor late Dispatch sports editor
Though his time in Columbus was a short one, Tom Rysinski made an impact on the community through his passionate storytelling of sports and his advocacy with the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi. When Irena McClain, secretary of DFM, began helping plan this year’s Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes in Columbus, she...
Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
wcbi.com
Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Commercial Dispatch
3K+ acres have burned since Sept.; state urges caution
“Perfect” wildfire conditions, driven by lack of rain, low humidity and wind, have compelled state and local officials to ask citizens to avoid any unnecessary outdoor burning for the foreseeable future. On the statewide level, as well as in most local jurisdictions in the Golden Triangle, this remains a...
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football scoreboard: Oct. 21
Newton Academy 41, Mississippi School for the Deaf 8.
wcbi.com
Talking Trash: residents concerned about trash delays in the area
COLUMBUS (WCBI) – It’s a regular chore. You set your garbage out for pick-up on trash day. But what happens when trash day rolls around, and it doesn’t get picked up?. Now multiply that by two, sometimes three days, and all of your neighbor’s garbage as well, and you’ll see why a lot of people are talking trash in Columbus.
wtva.com
Okolona Elementary School celebrates student success
OKALONA, MS (WTVA) -- Okolona Elementary School celebrated moving up a letter grade in the school district ratings. They held a "We Grew" block party for students who excelled in grade scores, or showed major improvements. "I'm so proud of our little Chieftains," says principal Lealue Triplett. "Because of the...
wtva.com
1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Shots fired at a plant in Fulton.
Police Chief Brad Rogers says an employee fired into an empty area in a parking lot. No one was struck.
wcbi.com
Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge. This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks. Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him. He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office. The investigation started after...
wcbi.com
Golden Triangle Waste Services release statement on trash issue
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Trash continues to pile up in Columbus and Lowndes County. In September, we reported about the shortages of staff and trucks at Golden Triangle Waste Services. Today the waste service released a statement on Facebook. The statement describes how waste service employees have been...
wcbi.com
Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Heritage Academy closes out regular season with win over Pillow Academy
GREENWOOD — Heritage Academy has assured itself the No. 1 seed in MAIS Class 5A come the postseason with an impressive 35-17 win over Pillow Academy on Friday night. The Patriots finished up their regular-season schedule at 9-1 with a perfect 5-0 record in conference play. Heritage Academy will...
wcbi.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
Silver Alert issued for Chickasaw County man
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 22-year-old Carter Blane Biven, of Woodland. He is described as six feet one inch tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Biven was last seen on Tuesday, October 17 around 12:30 a.m. […]
Police: Alabama woman charged with felony shoplifting, tried to hide $1,000 of merchandise from Mississippi store
An Alabama woman was arrested after she reportedly concealed more than $1,000 of merchandise while shopping at a Mississippi department store. On Oct. 17, Tupelo police arrested Latoya Jones, 30, of Birmingham, Alabama. Police were called to Belk at 1001 Barnes Crossing Road for a reported shoplifter. Officers contacted Belk...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.
