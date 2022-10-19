ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wtva.com

Brooksville police chief resigns

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The police chief of Brooksville, Virginia Rich, has resigned. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby confirmed the information with WTVA 9 News on Thursday. WTVA has been unable to get in contact with the mayor's office to learn why Rich resigned. According to the 2020 Census, the...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Diabetes walk to honor late Dispatch sports editor

Though his time in Columbus was a short one, Tom Rysinski made an impact on the community through his passionate storytelling of sports and his advocacy with the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi. When Irena McClain, secretary of DFM, began helping plan this year’s Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes in Columbus, she...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

3K+ acres have burned since Sept.; state urges caution

“Perfect” wildfire conditions, driven by lack of rain, low humidity and wind, have compelled state and local officials to ask citizens to avoid any unnecessary outdoor burning for the foreseeable future. On the statewide level, as well as in most local jurisdictions in the Golden Triangle, this remains a...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Talking Trash: residents concerned about trash delays in the area

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – It’s a regular chore. You set your garbage out for pick-up on trash day. But what happens when trash day rolls around, and it doesn’t get picked up?. Now multiply that by two, sometimes three days, and all of your neighbor’s garbage as well, and you’ll see why a lot of people are talking trash in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Okolona Elementary School celebrates student success

OKALONA, MS (WTVA) -- Okolona Elementary School celebrated moving up a letter grade in the school district ratings. They held a "We Grew" block party for students who excelled in grade scores, or showed major improvements. "I'm so proud of our little Chieftains," says principal Lealue Triplett. "Because of the...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge. This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks. Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him. He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office. The investigation started after...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Golden Triangle Waste Services release statement on trash issue

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Trash continues to pile up in Columbus and Lowndes County. In September, we reported about the shortages of staff and trucks at Golden Triangle Waste Services. Today the waste service released a statement on Facebook. The statement describes how waste service employees have been...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
HAMILTON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Chickasaw County man

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 22-year-old Carter Blane Biven, of Woodland. He is described as six feet one inch tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Biven was last seen on Tuesday, October 17 around 12:30 a.m. […]
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.
TUPELO, MS

