'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Residents had a “Fang-tastic” time at 18th annual Batfest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people gathered at Lubee Bat Conservancy for their biggest fundraising event. The family-friendly festival was filled with activities, food trucks, local breweries, performances, and most importantly--bats. Guests lined up to speak with Bat Experts and view some of the world’s largest bats and native species....
WCJB
27th Annual Powell Family Memorial Event to host Toys for Tots event
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Toys for Tots campaign kicks off this week at the 27th Annual Powell Family Memorial Event. The event is being held at All-Tech Raceway, located at 1024 SW Howell Rd. in Lake City. The event began on Thursday of this week and...
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 10/20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We needed something to warm our souls with the cooler weather and catching up with WIND-FM was the solution.
WCJB
University of Florida will hold a celebration for 60 years of undergraduate integration
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will celebrate 60 years of undergraduate integration on Friday. The celebration will start at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. It will be held at the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art. That is located at 3259 Hull Rd in...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
WCJB
Sports Overtime Week Nine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Nine of high school football began with seven undefeated teams in North Central Florida, and five of them came out unscathed. Bradford, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-Suburban this week, continued its impressive run with a 44-0 pounding of Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week. The Tornadoes reached 8-0 with the victory.
WCJB
Chuck Clemons takes on Brandon Peters for House District 22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The House District 22 seat is up for grabs as the incumbent Chuck Clemons is taking on Brandon Peters for a seat in the Florida house. Clemons served in the formerly District 21 seat since 2016. He’s running for his fourth and final term in what is now District 22.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Nyella, Duke, and Gizmo
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the park loving Nyella. This 4-year-old pup loves to go on walks and is looking for a swimming buddy. Next is the cubby but oh...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week
The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
WCJB
Bradford County Communities in Schools will hold a golf tournament in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Communities Fore Kids 16th annual golf tournament will be in Alachua on Friday. It is sponsored by Bradford County Communities in Schools. Their goal is to bring community resources and caring adults into schools so all children have the tools they need to succeed. The...
WCJB
Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week. The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community. This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday...
WCJB
Gator Insider: State of the program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week eight of the college football season signals a bye for the Florida football team. With a record of 4-3, the Gators have excelled in some areas and come up woefully short in others. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell details the successes and failures of each unit in Billy Napier’s first season as head coach.
WCJB
Gov. Desantis and Alachua County Republicans gather for 20th annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans BBQ
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue brought republicans in Alachua County for a fundraising event, and the governor as a guest speaker. “I’m really enthusiastic that he’s here,” shared attendee Mike Whitehead. The event sold out at Legacy Park in...
ocala-news.com
Candy donations being accepted for Ocala’s Boo Bash Halloween event
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is currently in need of candy donations for its “Boo Bash” Halloween event that will be held later this month at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center. This family-friendly event will take place on Monday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. until...
WCJB
‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
WCJB
NCFL home sales drop, prices keep climbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sale prices continued to rise in September in defiance of falling home sales in North Central Florida. According to numbers released by Florida Realtors on Thursday morning, home sales in North Central Florida are down significantly. In Gainesville, 27 percent fewer homes were sold last month compared to the same time last year. In Ocala, home sales are down 25 percent.
floridaconstructionnews.com
University of Florida launches construction on school of design
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. The University of Florida has kicked off construction on the Bruno E. and Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory Building for the School of Design Construction and Planning (DCP). The $32 million addition and...
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
WCJB
Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
