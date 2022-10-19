ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Residents had a “Fang-tastic” time at 18th annual Batfest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people gathered at Lubee Bat Conservancy for their biggest fundraising event. The family-friendly festival was filled with activities, food trucks, local breweries, performances, and most importantly--bats. Guests lined up to speak with Bat Experts and view some of the world’s largest bats and native species....
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week Nine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Nine of high school football began with seven undefeated teams in North Central Florida, and five of them came out unscathed. Bradford, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-Suburban this week, continued its impressive run with a 44-0 pounding of Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week. The Tornadoes reached 8-0 with the victory.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Chuck Clemons takes on Brandon Peters for House District 22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The House District 22 seat is up for grabs as the incumbent Chuck Clemons is taking on Brandon Peters for a seat in the Florida house. Clemons served in the formerly District 21 seat since 2016. He’s running for his fourth and final term in what is now District 22.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Nyella, Duke, and Gizmo

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the park loving Nyella. This 4-year-old pup loves to go on walks and is looking for a swimming buddy. Next is the cubby but oh...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week

The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week. The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community. This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gator Insider: State of the program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week eight of the college football season signals a bye for the Florida football team. With a record of 4-3, the Gators have excelled in some areas and come up woefully short in others. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell details the successes and failures of each unit in Billy Napier’s first season as head coach.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Candy donations being accepted for Ocala’s Boo Bash Halloween event

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is currently in need of candy donations for its “Boo Bash” Halloween event that will be held later this month at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center. This family-friendly event will take place on Monday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. until...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL home sales drop, prices keep climbing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sale prices continued to rise in September in defiance of falling home sales in North Central Florida. According to numbers released by Florida Realtors on Thursday morning, home sales in North Central Florida are down significantly. In Gainesville, 27 percent fewer homes were sold last month compared to the same time last year. In Ocala, home sales are down 25 percent.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

University of Florida launches construction on school of design

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. The University of Florida has kicked off construction on the Bruno E. and Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory Building for the School of Design Construction and Planning (DCP). The $32 million addition and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

