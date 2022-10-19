Read full article on original website
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Aaron Boone Really Blamed Open Roof For Yankees’ Game 2 ALCS Loss
Aaron Boone may have made the weirdest and worst excuse for the Yankees losing a ballgame. New York fell 2-0 in its American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park. The Yankees have struggled mightily in the two games, striking out a whopping 17 times in Game 1 and 13 times in Game 2.
Ex-Red Sox From 2018 World Series Championship Team Retires
Former Boston Red Sox infielder, and member of the 2018 World Series-winning team, Eduardo Núñez officially retired from baseball on Thursday. “Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball,” Núñez shared on Instagram. “I had the opportunity of a lifetime to play the game I love for more than a decade while competing for five amazing MLB teams. To the (New York) Yankees, (Minnesota) Twins, (San Francisco) Giants, Red Sox and (New York) Mets – thank you for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. To my family and friends, thank you for your endless support. And finally to the fans, thank you for making this journey so much FUN!”
Jose Altuve Seemed Oddly Chill About Astros Fan Running On Field For Selfie
One Houston Astros fan really, really wanted to meet Jose Altuve on Thursday night. And, well, he got what he wanted. The unnamed fan dashed onto the field during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees, and actually reached Altuve with enough time to hug the shortstop and snap a selfie before security intervened.
Phillies bash Padres in wild Game 4 to move to brink of World Series
Philadelphia hit four home runs in the win, overcoming a 4-0 deficit before they even came to bat against San Diego.
Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home
NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
Red Sox, Rich Hill Expressed Mutual Interest During Meeting
While the regular season ended in disappointing fashion for the Boston Red Sox with them coming up short in October playoff contention, left-handed pitcher Rich Hill is expressing his interest in a return next season. During an episode of Audacy Sports’ “The Bradfo Sho,” Hill spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford...
Blue Jays Sign Manager John Schneider to 3-Year Extension
John Schneider will continue to call Toronto home for the foreseeable future. According to Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays have named Schneider their full-time manager, signing the 42-year-old to a three-year contract extension. “Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he...
