ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Registered sex offender accused of exposing himself to teens in parking lot

By Quametra Wilborn
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siMyT_0iezXemT00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man is behind bars after Memphis police say he lured teenage girls to his car and exposed himself to them in Southwest Memphis.

People living near West Mitchell Street in Southwest Memphis are relieved to learn that Daryl Hussey is behind bars.

“If you are a grown person, you have no business looking at a child,” said Sharmel Crutcher.

Memphis police say earlier this month they got a call from the mother of one of the teens. The 14 and 15-year-olds told police, Hussey drove up to them in the parking lot of a neighborhood store.

The victims say Hussey offered the girls $5 to buy him something in the store. When they came out, court documents say Hussey asked them to come to his car.

Hesitantly, police say the teens walked to his car where he allegedly made inappropriate comments.

Memphis police say the teens captured the entire incident on their cell phones. In the footage, court documents say it shows the suspect’s face, his vehicle, as well as him exposing himself to the young girls.

MPD says Hussey followed the girls as they ran off but was scared off by the 15-year-old’s mother.

Hussey, who police say is a registered sex offender, was later arrested and charged.

In 2011, court records show Hussey was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to aggravated kidnapping and attempted rape.

Sharmel Crutcher lives nearby and says she would constantly see Hussey suspiciously driving through the neighborhood a week before the incident.

“It was obvious that he was looking for the young, the babies,” Crutcher said.

Hussey is in jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman tries to run over husband, injures children: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested and is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and child abuse. Detectives say Audrey Kimble went on a rampage against her husband. Investigators say for a reason unknown, Kimble tried using her Mercury Mountaineer to run over her husband. Police add her 2-year-old child […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 charged after shooting at Frayser complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are facing charges after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frayser. Eighteen-year-old Jamall Mason and 26-year-old Jerrisac Morgan are both facing attempted first-degree murder and gun possession charges. The shooting happened on September 25 at the Breezy Point Apartments on Vayu Drive. According to court documents, Mason and Morgan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man exposes himself to children at southwest Memphis hotel: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis. Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28. According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family demanding justice 1 year after fatal MPD officer crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is calling for swift justice after a former off-duty Memphis Police officer was involved in an accident that killed two people last summer. Nearly 16 months after the death of 19-year-old Travis Parham and 42-year-old Wallace Morris, the pain remains for loved ones. “It’s hard,” said Sabrina Robinson. “I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Suspect wanted for firing shots at Raleigh homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh. Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of stealing gun, 2 cars from Bass Pro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Bass Pro Shop employee has been charged with stealing two cars and a gun from the facility at the Pyramid in Downtown Memphis. Timothy Woodard has been charged with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000 and burglary of a motor vehicle. According to police, a man reported that his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after shooting at South Perkins motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been charged after a man was shot at a motel on South Perkins Road. Vontre Hubbard, 32, is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Express Inn on South Perkins Road at around 10:48 a.m. Wednesday. A man reportedly went to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect crashes stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road: SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in custody after reportedly striking several vehicles and crashing a stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road Friday evening. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:15 p.m. deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline and Holmes Road. The sheriff’s office […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Arkansas man gets 30-year sentence for wife’s death

JONESBORO, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday evening for the 2016 strangulation death of his wife, State Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman announced. A Craighead County jury found Charles Antles Devine, 62, guilty of second-degree murder. Jonesboro Police said Stacey Devine’s body was found in a ditch […]
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Man injured in Oakhaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Oakhaven, and police are still looking for a suspect. The shots were fired near the intersection of Burgess Drive and Burgess Cove. Police said one man was taken to Methodist South Hospital by private vehicle and is in non-critical condition. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville teen formally charged in Oxford student’s death

Note: This story has been corrected. It is not known whether the suspects were students. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville teenager has been charged as an accessory after the fact in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Mississippi college student and injured another in Oxford. Tristan Holland,18, was formally charged Thursday and given a bond […]
OXFORD, NC
WREG

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect’s case moves to grand jury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher waived his preliminary hearings Wednesday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said. That means a grand jury will now consider the charges against Cleotha Abston-Henderson. If indicted, the case will move to criminal court. Abston-Henderson is being held without bond […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after one shot, killed in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in Binghampton last week. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Mimosa on October 14 at 9:12 p.m. The victim was found dead at the scene. Katron Crawford was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Attorney argues Memphis is responsible for untested rape kits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of victims are one step closer to a ruling in a lawsuit against the City of Memphis over untested rape kits. It’s a story WREG has been following for nearly a decade. Celia Reynolds is one of the thousands of rape victims who never got closure from Memphis Police or in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot at South Perkins motel, suspect detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting Wednesday at a motel on South Perkins in Parkway Village, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the Express Inn around 10:48 a.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. A suspect is detained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police called after man in Halloween mask chases woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a man caused physical fear when he chased a woman down a city street Monday while wearing a mask. Rashe France, 22, was charged with assault following the incident on Chaparral Lane. The victim said she was walking on Chaparral when a man in a white mask jumped out […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

WREG

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy