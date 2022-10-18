Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Do the Right Thing program awards 10 Miami-Dade Students who inspired their community
MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students caught in scary situations were recognized for bravely doing the right thing. The honorees were bestowed their recognitions, Thursday morning. Out of 900 students nominated, the Do the Right Thing program honored 10 Miami-Dade students who have served as an inspiration to the...
islandernews.com
Large fish kills in areas of Miami
A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
southdadenewsleader.com
Losner Park to Celebrate Grand Opening
Homestead residents will soon be able to enjoy a greatly expanded and improved Losner Park. The park will reopen with a large celebration on Saturday, November 5 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music and a fireworks show. Those who attend will see the park’s new amenities including...
Click10.com
Sawgrass Mills hosting job fair, hundreds of positions available
Sunrise, Fla. – Sawgrass Mills, a Simon property and the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the U.S., is hosting a hiring event through October 26 for South Floridians who want to work with some of the top brands in fashion. Hundreds of positions are available, and...
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
WSVN-TV
Job opportunities available at Last Mega South Florida Job Fair of 2022 in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Last Mega South Florida Job Fair of 2022 will be holding its event at FLA Live Arena at One Panther Parkway, next week. Potential job opportunities will be located in Broward, Miami and Palm Beach counties. Employers at the job fair will be doing on the spot interviews as well as making job offers.
Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive
MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago. Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
communitynewspapers.com
ONE Park Tower by Turnberry Launches Beachfront Sales Gallery
Jackie Soffer and Carlos Rosso hosted a cocktail event to celebrate the grand opening of ONE Park Tower by Turnberry’s beachfront sales gallery overlooking the Crystal Lagoon at SoLé Mia in North Miami. More than 400 guests enjoyed an elevated, Ibiza-style soiree on the sand with signature cocktails, a ‘Rose All Day’ bar and gourmet ice cream truck. Attendees included Meyer Davis Studio Principal Will Meyer, Arquitectonica Principal Bernardo Fort Brescia, Aly-Khan Merali, President of Turnberry Development, and Edgardo Defortuna, Fortune Development Sales CEO, and top brokers from across South Florida.
touropia.com
14 Free Things to Do in Miami, Florida
Miami’s reputation precedes itself. It’s not a destination that stands out as budget-friendly, not with its famous nightlife and dining scene. However, with its captivating history and local culture, to go along with its eye-catching nature and architecture, you can still enjoy Miami on a budget. Without spending...
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade County Evictions Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels
More than a year after the pandemic era evictions moratorium expired, Miami-Dade County is beginning to experience evictions on a scale beyond what it faced before COVID-19, when comparing the figures on a year-over-year basis. The county's Office of the Commission Auditor just released its second quarterly evictions and foreclosures...
scorebooklive.com
Booker T. Washington bounces back; top Miami Southridge
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – In order to get back on track, Booker T. Washington recognized the importance of playing to its strength – which is running the ball. The Tornadoes did just that on Friday afternoon, putting a heavy workload on running back Antwan Smith. The hard-running Smith...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Housing Trust Group, AM Affordable Housing Break Ground on $44M Tucker Tower in Miami
MIAMI — Housing Trust Group (HTG) and AM Affordable Housing have broken ground on Tucker Tower, a $44 million affordable housing community in Miami for seniors age 62 and older. Located in the city’s Perrine neighborhood, the eight-story property’s apartments will be reserved for income-qualifying residents who earn at...
WSVN-TV
Sistrunk Marketplace expands with SistrunkStation a place to come work, eat and entertain
There’s lots of changes going on at Sistrunk Marketplace. The Flagler Village food hall just got bigger and better, and Deco got a chance to check out its new neighbor — where you can learn all about booze and drink some of it, too. Looking for a place...
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables business gifts groom’s suit to SW Miami-Dade couple targeted by porch pirates; 2 charged
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of porch pirates threw a wrench into a South Florida couple’s wedding plans, but a business is helping take them from sad to stunning. 7News cameras on Friday captured Marian Conesa and her fiancé, Robert Garcia, at The House of Suits in Coral Gables.
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
pinecrest-fl.gov
Pinecrest Parkway (US 1) Vision Plan
The Visioning process addressed topics that included: What will Pinecrest Parkway (US 1) look like in 40 years and beyond? Will we continue to enhance the Village’s lush green canopy along the parkway? Will the Village have mixed-use zoning along the commercial corridor, and what would that look like? The final plan will guide the Village’s decision making as it relates to future building and zoning.
Two Miami Middle Schoolers Awarded For Thwarting School Threat
The two alerted authorities after hearing a classmate say he was going to hurt the principal and blow up the school with a bomb.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections
Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
Click10.com
Police find 3 people with gunshot wounds wandering Biscayne Boulevard in front of Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after several shooting victims were found in Miami-Dade County. Police in Aventura took over a portion of the busy Biscayne Boulevard after three people found with gunshot wounds were wandering in traffic Saturday evening. “We immediately descended on the scene, we took...
WSVN-TV
‘Just bring Mimi back’: Yorkie taken from outside SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade pet owner is desperate to have his beloved dog back after, he said, a stranger snatched the animal outside their home. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Edgar Fonseca is looking for Mimi, his family’s 6-year-old Yorkie. “[Mimi’s dog tag], this is...
