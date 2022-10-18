ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Large fish kills in areas of Miami

A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Losner Park to Celebrate Grand Opening

Homestead residents will soon be able to enjoy a greatly expanded and improved Losner Park. The park will reopen with a large celebration on Saturday, November 5 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music and a fireworks show. Those who attend will see the park’s new amenities including...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Sawgrass Mills hosting job fair, hundreds of positions available

Sunrise, Fla. – Sawgrass Mills, a Simon property and the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the U.S., is hosting a hiring event through October 26 for South Floridians who want to work with some of the top brands in fashion. Hundreds of positions are available, and...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive

MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago.  Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

ONE Park Tower by Turnberry Launches Beachfront Sales Gallery

Jackie Soffer and Carlos Rosso hosted a cocktail event to celebrate the grand opening of ONE Park Tower by Turnberry’s beachfront sales gallery overlooking the Crystal Lagoon at SoLé Mia in North Miami. More than 400 guests enjoyed an elevated, Ibiza-style soiree on the sand with signature cocktails, a ‘Rose All Day’ bar and gourmet ice cream truck. Attendees included Meyer Davis Studio Principal Will Meyer, Arquitectonica Principal Bernardo Fort Brescia, Aly-Khan Merali, President of Turnberry Development, and Edgardo Defortuna, Fortune Development Sales CEO, and top brokers from across South Florida.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
touropia.com

14 Free Things to Do in Miami, Florida

Miami’s reputation precedes itself. It’s not a destination that stands out as budget-friendly, not with its famous nightlife and dining scene. However, with its captivating history and local culture, to go along with its eye-catching nature and architecture, you can still enjoy Miami on a budget. Without spending...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami-Dade County Evictions Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

More than a year after the pandemic era evictions moratorium expired, Miami-Dade County is beginning to experience evictions on a scale beyond what it faced before COVID-19, when comparing the figures on a year-over-year basis. The county's Office of the Commission Auditor just released its second quarterly evictions and foreclosures...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
scorebooklive.com

Booker T. Washington bounces back; top Miami Southridge

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – In order to get back on track, Booker T. Washington recognized the importance of playing to its strength – which is running the ball. The Tornadoes did just that on Friday afternoon, putting a heavy workload on running back Antwan Smith. The hard-running Smith...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Housing Trust Group, AM Affordable Housing Break Ground on $44M Tucker Tower in Miami

MIAMI — Housing Trust Group (HTG) and AM Affordable Housing have broken ground on Tucker Tower, a $44 million affordable housing community in Miami for seniors age 62 and older. Located in the city’s Perrine neighborhood, the eight-story property’s apartments will be reserved for income-qualifying residents who earn at...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
AVENTURA, FL
pinecrest-fl.gov

Pinecrest Parkway (US 1) Vision Plan

The Visioning process addressed topics that included: What will Pinecrest Parkway (US 1) look like in 40 years and beyond? Will we continue to enhance the Village’s lush green canopy along the parkway? Will the Village have mixed-use zoning along the commercial corridor, and what would that look like? The final plan will guide the Village’s decision making as it relates to future building and zoning.
PINECREST, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections

Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy