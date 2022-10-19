Mauricio Lara makes his return to action against Jose Sanmartin in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday October 22, live worldwide on DAZN. (photos by Ed Mulholland) Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) is back in the ring following a trademark show of heavy artillery in March when he landed the 17th KO of his career against Emilio Sanchez in San Diego, and ‘Bronco’ is circling the World champions at Featherweight following his stunning upset win over Josh Warrington in February 2021. The 24 year old is itching to pursue a third clash with the IBF king from Leeds after their rematch ended in a disappointing technical draw in September 2021, and Lara knows another big KO win would put his name on everyone’s lips as a ‘must-see’ challenger to Warrington and his fellow belt-holders at 126lbs.

2 DAYS AGO