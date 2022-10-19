Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Growing Concern On Spence's Side That Crawford's Team Isn't Committed To Fight
When Errol Spence Jr.’s representative sent back another revised contract to Terence Crawford’s attorney early this month, those working on Spence’s behalf were optimistic that it would lead to the consummation of a deal for the unbeaten welterweight champions to finally fight at some point early in 2023.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Wilder-Ruiz is a Brilliant Fight, I See Him Beating Deontay Wilder
Although countless names spread across the boxing world believed that Deontay Wilder would bounce back nicely, Eddie Hearn was a bit skeptical. Having suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, Wilder attempted to return to the win column this past weekend as he took on surging contender, Robert Helenius.
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Joe Joyce Would Be Much Tougher Than Andy Ruiz
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, views Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce as a very dangerous opponent. Wilder was in action last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he wiped out Robert Helenius in a single round with a big right hand.
Boxing Scene
Mauricio Lara: I'm Focused On Destroying Sanmartin, Then The Featherweight Champions
Mauricio Lara has come to grips with not being able to challenge for his first major title. The streaking contender settled for a homecoming appearance in the aftermath of a canceled fight with secondary WBA featherweight titlist Leigh Wood. The two were due to meet September 24 in Wood’s hometown of Nottingham, England, only for the Brit to reportedly suffer a biceps injury forcing him out of the fight.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Anderson Silva Putting in Work For Jake Paul Clash
A longtime trainer, a new trainer and family dynamics played a big role in helping Anderson “The Spider” Silva wrap up training camp on a positive note in advance of the UFC legend’s mega fight against international superstar and undefeated boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., in an event co-produced by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). (photos by Esther Lin)
Boxing Scene
Floyd Schofield Knocks Daniel Rosas Out In 97 Seconds; Calls For Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis
Floyd Schofield envisioned his Golden Boy Promotions debut ending in a first-round knockout. The 20-year-old lightweight was prophetic in that perception, needing less than 100 seconds to take out Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. A clean left hook upstairs put Rosas down and out, producing an immediate ending at 1:37 of the opening round of their DAZN-aired main event Thursday evening from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
Boxing Scene
Spence Reacts To Crawford-Avanesyan: Everyone Can Now See Who Was The Holdup!
The kings of the welterweight division will have to wait some more if a fight they’ve long been wanting will finally happen. On Thursday, hours after BoxingScene.com senior writer and columnist Keith Idec reported there was growing concern on Errol Spence Jr's side that Terence Crawford's team wasn’t committed to an undisputed championship fight for all of the belts at 147 pounds, Crawford announced that he was skipping on a slugfest with Spence and instead would face Armenian welterweight contender David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 in Omaha on a pay per view that would be distributed by BLK Prime for $39.95.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Chantelle Cameron Putting in Work For Jessica McCaskill
Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill will clash for the undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez at the at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA). (photos by Mark Robinson)
Boxing Scene
Warren, Arum Defend Against Criticism Surrounding Fury-Chisora Trilogy Fight
A pair of Hall of Fame promoters came fully prepared for the hard sell on their next heavyweight championship event. Bob Arum and Frank Warren expected some resistance to the news of Tyson Fury defending his lineal and WBC heavyweight crown against countryman Derek Chisora in a trilogy clash that was far from in demand. Their bout will take place on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, headlining on BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and on ESPN+ in the U.S. as presented by Arum’s Top Rank and Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.
Boxing Scene
Fury-Chisora Trilogy Clash Confirmed For Dec. 3 At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
In what will be a sensational heavyweight doubleheader, the WBC and lineal world champion Tyson Fury will defend his crown against long-standing rival Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, December 3 on a night where WBA world champion Daniel Dubois will make a first defense of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena, exclusively on BT Sport Box Office (UK) and available in the U.S. on ESPN+.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Masternak-Whateley IBF Eliminator, Bastien Ballesta, More
Polish cruiserweight Mateusz Masternak (46-5) and Australian Jason Whateley (10-0) clash in an IBF eliminator on October 29 in Zakopane (Poland). Masternak is ranked # 5 by the IBF while Whateley is # 10.in their September ratings. ................................... French super lightweight Bastien Ballesta (24-0-1) is in against Venezuelan Samuel Gonzales...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Mauricio Lara, Jose Sanmartin - Face To Face at Final Presser
Mauricio Lara makes his return to action against Jose Sanmartin in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday October 22, live worldwide on DAZN. (photos by Ed Mulholland) Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) is back in the ring following a trademark show of heavy artillery in March when he landed the 17th KO of his career against Emilio Sanchez in San Diego, and ‘Bronco’ is circling the World champions at Featherweight following his stunning upset win over Josh Warrington in February 2021. The 24 year old is itching to pursue a third clash with the IBF king from Leeds after their rematch ended in a disappointing technical draw in September 2021, and Lara knows another big KO win would put his name on everyone’s lips as a ‘must-see’ challenger to Warrington and his fellow belt-holders at 126lbs.
Boxing Scene
Jay McFarlane Vows To Topple Guido Vianello in Rome Showdown
Jay McFarlane, the Scotsman from Glasgow (13-6, 5KO), is the next opponent for Guido Vianello (9-0-1, 9KO) - when they collide in the main event in Rome, on Friday the 28th of October, at the venue “Pala Atlantico.” The show is promoted by OPI Since 82 and Top Rank.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Aims To Have Three Fights in 2023 - But Joshua is Not One of Them
Tyson Fury says he plans to box three times in 2023 but says none of them will be against Anthony Joshua, whom he says has blown his chance of ever facing him. On Thursday, Fury finally confirmed that he would be putting his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Derek Chisora, whom he has beaten twice already, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on December 3.
Boxing Scene
Arum On Inoue vs. Fulton: "It’s Cruel And Unusual Punishment To Ask Anybody To Fight Inoue"
Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue may hail from two different parts of the world, but both unified champions have plenty in common. For starters, Inoue and Fulton are just one win away from reigning supreme over their respective divisions as undisputed champions. Also, by and large, both fighters have been pegged as pound-for-pound stars.
Boxing Scene
Mario Barrios Now Training Under The Guidance of Bob Santos in Las Vegas
Mario Barrios (26-2) is making the move to the desert. BoxingScene.com has been advised that the former super lightweight champion will now be training in Las Vegas under the guidance of Bob Santos alongside several other world class fighters in his deep stable. 2022 has been a big year for...
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Coach: Deontay is The Most Dynamic Fighter in The History of The Sport
A look of both jubilation and awe was etched profoundly across the face of Malik Scott. For countless years, the former heavyweight contender has not only swapped fists with some of the most recognized names in the division’s history but he’s also studied them for a multitude of hours. But while Scott reveres today’s heavyweight crop and those who came long before him, he’s come to the conclusion that Deontay Wilder is simply a cut above.
Boxing Scene
Mykquan Williams vs. Mikkel LesPierre Tops Broadway Boxing Card, November 22
Broadway Boxing returns to New York City Thanksgiving week and DiBella Entertainment is pulling out all the stops with dinner, full bar, and world-class professional boxing in an intimate environment. On Tuesday, November 22, International Boxing Hall-of-Famer Lou DiBella hosts a night of entertainment, drinking and gourmet food from the famous Edison Ballroom.
Boxing Scene
Angel Fierro Breaks Down And Stops Jeremy Cuevas In 7th Round
Angel Fierro lived up to his promise of bringing the pain. The rising lightweight contender used brute strength to overwhelm Philadelphia’s Jeremy Cuevas en route to a seventh-round stoppage. No knockdowns were scored in the entertaining DAZN co-feature, though a volley of unanswered punches from Fierro forced the stoppage at 0:53 of round seven in their lightweight bout Saturday evening at Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Mexico.
Comments / 0