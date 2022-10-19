ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Moving to the Place Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Once Hoped to Live? Prince and Princess of Wales Expected to Leave Adelaide Cottage in the Future

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently living in Adelaide Cottage. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make another move in the future. Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Eventually Live In Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated from Kensington Palace in London...
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
msn.com

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet photo of the Princess of Wales

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fan of the Princess of Wales! The Welsh actress, 53, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother. Alongside the picture, the Academy Award winner wrote: “I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume.❤️.”
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
SheKnows

King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason

It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death released

Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death was released Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch died of old age. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
