epicstream.com
Prince Harry’s Alleged Biological Dad James Hewitt Previously Revealed Why ‘There’s No Possibility’ They Could Be Related
Prince Harry has been making headlines amid rumors that he is not biologically related to King Charles. Some trolls are convinced that Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship is even strained because they are not related to each other. Table of contents. Prince Harry Rumored To Be Related To...
King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says
A royal commentator is claiming King Charles initiated the meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan a few months ago because he did want them to try and "sweet-talk" Queen Elizabeth.
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
ohmymag.co.uk
This Royal Family member has been removed from the line of succession to the throne
Edward ‘Eddy’ Windsor, Lord Downpatrick is a distant cousin of King Charles III and he no longer has a claim to the throne. Who is Edward ‘Eddy’ Windsor, Lord Downpatrick?. Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, is the grandson of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and second in...
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton, Prince William Moving to the Place Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Once Hoped to Live? Prince and Princess of Wales Expected to Leave Adelaide Cottage in the Future
Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently living in Adelaide Cottage. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make another move in the future. Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Eventually Live In Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated from Kensington Palace in London...
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Prince Harry Unmistakenly Expressed His Anger During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry is still very angry with his family and made that known with his body language the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, according to an expert.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Shocked, Humiliated By Charles' First Photo as King, Source Claims
Earlier this week, the royal family debuted the first official photo of Charles as king of the United Kingdom. Charles and his queen consort, Camilla, were posed next to the Will and Kate, the new prince and princess of Wales. If there was any message behind the photo, it seemed...
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
msn.com
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet photo of the Princess of Wales
Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fan of the Princess of Wales! The Welsh actress, 53, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother. Alongside the picture, the Academy Award winner wrote: “I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume.❤️.”
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason
It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death released
Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death was released Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch died of old age. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
