Third conviction sends Baton Rouge man to jail for almost 25 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Forrest Hardy, 33, of Baton Rouge, will be spending a long time behind bars after learning his sentence from U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. Hardy was sentenced to over 24 years in jail in connection with armed robberies that took place in January of 2020.
Student charged after search uncovers loaded gun in school bag at middle school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip from another student led to the arrest of a 13-year-old at a middle school in Baton Rouge. The Belfair-Montessori Magnet School student was arrested after a school bag belonging to the student was searched by leadership at the school. A loaded gun...
WATCH: Identification kits to help sheriff’s offices find missing Louisiana children
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Parents of elementary-aged children in Louisiana can put together an identification kit that would be used by investigators in the event that their children go missing or run away from home. The attorney general’s office said the initiative focuses on protecting students in kindergarten...
BRPD looking for fugitive accused of dealing heroin, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a wanted fugitive. Troy Smith, 31, is wanted on multiple drug and firearm charges. “Investigators believe Smith is occupying a blue 2013 Honda Accord bearing LA Lic # 435DFQ,” according to Capital...
Accused drug dealer’s arrest made after tips from St. Helena Parish community
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Tips led to the early October arrest of an accused drug dealer in St. Helena Parish. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the accused drug dealer as 45-year-old Ivy Lee Watson. Investigators learned that Watson was allegedly selling drugs from his Horseshoe Road home.
72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
Mississippi man sentenced for threatening race war
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man will spend more than two years in prison after he reportedly made threats to start a race war. According to the United States Department of Justice, 21-year-old Aubrey Suzuki was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for “transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the person of another.”
Answers sought in man’s February shooting death in front of grocery store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives in Baton Rouge are asking the public for help in solving the February homicide of a man killed in front of a store. Officers responded to Ancona’s Grocery on North Street after 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 where 41-year-old Jacoby Queen was found shot to death, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo being extradited to Alabama
UPDATE – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 Spanevelo was booked into their jail in Ashville, Ala., at 6:16 p.m. The office said he was booked without bond until he goes before a judge. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Santa...
Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
Road rage suspect accused of beating man after car accident arrested by deputies
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of a Sunday road rage incident that left another man who is battling cancer with multiple injuries. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Cage, 37, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving Thursday.
Denham Springs man allegedly tries to torch mobile home during domestic dispute
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with Livingston Parish Fire District #4 were called to a fire at a mobile home on Tuesday, October 18. The fire took place in the 33000 block of Highway 1019. “Upon arrival, firefighters learned a man and a woman were in the home...
Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former employee at The Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor over the owner allegedly demanding a split of the tips. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke one-on-one with Christian Colson about his experience. “Everything was...
Baker PD looking for trio of suspects in attempted burglary of four-wheeler
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a case. Do you recognize anyone in the pictures provided below?. The three suspects pictured above are accused of trying “to steal a four-wheeler from a residence in Baker,” according to the Baker Police Department.
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
Unidentified: how the community comes together to solve cold cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Every year, bodies are found in Louisiana so deteriorated their identity remains a mystery to this day. Last month, experts at the LSU FACE’s Lab explained their role in tracking down missing people. This time they bring us into the world of cold cases and the unidentified.
BRPD officer hurt in crash after driver flees traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Wednesday evening. The attempt was made in the 4600 block of Shelley St at approximately 5:30 p.m. BRPD said, “The vehicle that was attempting to be stopped disregarded the officers...
Pilot for specialized court focusing on domestic violence cases launching in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A pilot for a specialized court in East Baton Rouge Parish focusing on targeting offenders in domestic violence cases is set to launch in early 2023, according to a Thursday announcement by the district attorney’s office. The Domestic Violence Intervention Court was announced...
Vacant house in Baton Rouge intentionally set on fire, firefighters say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes a vacant home on South 19th Street was intentionally set on fire. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of South 19th Street around 8 a.m. Saturday to find the front of the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters made entry through the back of the home and were able to put out the fire.
