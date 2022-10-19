ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assumption Parish, LA

72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
Mississippi man sentenced for threatening race war

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man will spend more than two years in prison after he reportedly made threats to start a race war. According to the United States Department of Justice, 21-year-old Aubrey Suzuki was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for “transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the person of another.”
Answers sought in man’s February shooting death in front of grocery store

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives in Baton Rouge are asking the public for help in solving the February homicide of a man killed in front of a store. Officers responded to Ancona’s Grocery on North Street after 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 where 41-year-old Jacoby Queen was found shot to death, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former employee at The Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor over the owner allegedly demanding a split of the tips. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke one-on-one with Christian Colson about his experience. “Everything was...
Baker PD looking for trio of suspects in attempted burglary of four-wheeler

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a case. Do you recognize anyone in the pictures provided below?. The three suspects pictured above are accused of trying “to steal a four-wheeler from a residence in Baker,” according to the Baker Police Department.
Unidentified: how the community comes together to solve cold cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Every year, bodies are found in Louisiana so deteriorated their identity remains a mystery to this day. Last month, experts at the LSU FACE’s Lab explained their role in tracking down missing people. This time they bring us into the world of cold cases and the unidentified.
BRPD officer hurt in crash after driver flees traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Wednesday evening. The attempt was made in the 4600 block of Shelley St at approximately 5:30 p.m. BRPD said, “The vehicle that was attempting to be stopped disregarded the officers...
Vacant house in Baton Rouge intentionally set on fire, firefighters say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes a vacant home on South 19th Street was intentionally set on fire. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of South 19th Street around 8 a.m. Saturday to find the front of the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters made entry through the back of the home and were able to put out the fire.
